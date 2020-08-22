Every WWE SummerSlam 2019 winner - Where are they now? 

The WWE Universe is just a few days away from 2020 SummerSlam which will emanate from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, August 23. Often referred to as one of the WWE's 'Big Four' pay-per-views, SummerSlam is the second-most important event in WWE right after WrestleMania.

This year's SummerSlam will see Drew McIntyre defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman defending his title against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Also, Asuka will be getting the rare opportunity to walk out of The Biggest Party of The Summer as a double champion as she will face SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks in two separate title matches.

Before we get ready for SummerSlam this Sunday, let's take a look at all of the winners from SummerSlam 2019 and whether or not they will be involved at this year's event.

#9 Becky Lynch - Retained RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2019

Natalya connecting with a slap

At WWE SummerSlam 2019, Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women's Championship against Natalya in a submission match after the Queen of Harts locked in the Sharpshooter on the champion on the July 29 episode of RAW. At last year's SummerSlam Lynch defeated Natalya after she forced her to submit to the Dis-arm-her and retained the RAW Women's title.

On the May 11, 2020 episode of RAW, Lynch's record-breaking reign as the RAW Women's Champion at 398 days then came to an end after she relinquished the title and gave it to Money in the Bank 2020 winner Asuka after Lynch announced that she was pregnant. Lynch, who is currently on maternity leave, recently put out a tweet that hinted that she might be working on a book.

Advertisement

#8 Goldberg - Defeated Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019

Goldberg hitting Dolph Ziggler with a spear

Goldberg returned for a match at last year's SummerSlam after squaring off against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown a few months earlier. The Hall of Famer faced Dolph Ziggler in a short match and emerged as the winner after dropping The Show-Off with the Jackhammer.

The match was praised by critics who said that it was better than the fiasco that happened at Super ShowDown when Goldberg concussed himself before the match against The Undertaker. Goldberg was last seen on WWE TV when he dropped the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

Although Goldberg is not scheduled to appear anytime soon for WWE, The Myth recently stated in an interview that he is still contracted with the promotion for the next two years.