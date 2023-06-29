"Everybody looks like the same person" – WWE legend reacts to Hulk Hogan's remarks (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan recently caused a stir online by saying many current wrestlers look like they should be bagging groceries. Responding to his former WWE rival's remarks, Sgt. Slaughter claimed that lots of modern-day wrestlers look the same.

In 1991, Hogan defeated Slaughter at WrestleMania 7 in one of the most heated on-screen rivalries of its time. More than three decades on, The Hulkster believes the wrestling business lacks athletes who look like wrestlers.

Asked about Hogan's remarks, Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about Jim Duggan and The Iron Sheik's real-life arrest in 1987:

"The business has changed a lot since Sheik and Duggan got mixed up in that drug thing where they were riding together. That kinda killed kayfabe a little bit, so Vince [McMahon] didn't have much choice but to kinda change the laws of our business." [1:02 – 1:22]

Slaughter added that the wrestling industry is now full of in-ring competitors with long hair and tattoos:

"The thing I have a little problem with in the business today is that everybody looks like the same person. They all have long hair, greasy and wet, or whatever. They all have tattoos. I have nothing against tattoos, but they all look alike and their characters are all the same (…) They're all parts of a gang or something where nobody gets done with a match without somebody interfering or something going on here." [1:46 – 2:26]

Watch the video above to hear Slaughter explain why he has a problem with Lacey Evans using the Cobra Clutch as her finisher in WWE.

Sgt. Slaughter highlights a major positive in WWE

While he might not agree with some aspects of the wrestling industry, Sgt. Slaughter is pleased to see women receiving more opportunities.

The former WWE Champion believes a lot of female competitors are even better than men:

"Some of the talent today is pretty remarkable in my eyes, I think, especially the ladies," Slaughter continued. "Some of these ladies can work better than the guys, and they're getting better ratings." [2:27 – 2:40]

In the same interview, Slaughter revealed which WWE Superstar he thinks is "just incredible" at what they do.

What do you make of Sgt. Slaughter's reaction to Hulk Hogan's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

