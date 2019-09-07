Everything you need to know about Ric Flair vs WWE; Triple H and Rollins react, new Flair deal

Ric Flair and Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently embroiled in a battle against WWE as he feels he deserves royalties from the company due to Becky Lynch's use of the phrase "The Man".

Lynch has become arguably the hottest star in WWE since donning "The Man" moniker, as just this week she starred in two new ESPN SportsCenter commercials, and this fall she will grace the cover of the new WWE 2K20 video game alongside Roman Reigns.

The battle between Flair and WWE has taken some interesting turns this week after Flair released a tell-all interview via TMZ, so let's take a look at everything you need to know about the current state of The Nature Boy vs WWE.

#5 Flair feels WWE should be paying him royalties due to the company's use of "The Man"

Becky Lynch

The heart of the issue lies with WWE using the phrase "The Man" for Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

During an interview with TMZ, Flair says that he is the rightful creator of the phrase, "to be the man, you have to beat the man", and the title of his own book is "to be the man." While Flair maintains that he has no problem with WWE using the phrase where it pertains to Becky Lynch, he feels that WWE should, in a sense, be licensing the phrase from Flair and paying him royalties as the name is certainly generating money via not only the popularity of Becky Lynch, but through merchandise sales as well.

The Nature Boy is obviously taking this situation both seriously and personally, telling TMZ, "When I almost died two years ago, one person stayed by me [Wendy]. The whole time -- 31 days in the ICU, 12 days while I was dying on a respirator -- and I'm gonna take care of her, and her family, and my family that has taken care of me no matter what.

"I don't care what the WWE thinks of me personally, I know they love me, but obviously they've lost respect for me," added Flair.

