Ex-World Heavyweight Champion to leave WWE after losing title vs. career match at WrestleMania 40? Possibility explored

WrestleMania is that time of the year again when legends rise, but this year's marquee event could witness the last hurrah of a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

That name is Sheamus, who has been missing from television lately. The Celtic Warrior's WWE deal is reportedly in its final year, and there's no word on whether he has agreed to a contract extension.

Amidst his absence, the Irishman has continuously called out the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The two men were engaged in a series of classics in late 2022, with their most memorable outing coming off at Clash at the Castle.

Expand Tweet

Despite failing to dethrone The Ring General, The Celtic Warrior gained new-found momentum as over 60,000 fans were rallying behind him. The company can revisit the feud on The Road to WrestleMania since the rumored Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar match is no longer on the cards.

The Imperium leader could refuse to grant another title match to returning Sheamus, which could prompt the latter to put his career on the line at WrestleMania 40.

The Irishman has won every title there is to offer in WWE except for the Intercontinental Championship. This storyline would wind up Sheamus' 18-year WWE career, allowing him to put Gunther over in their trilogy on The Grandest Stage of them all.

Sheamus reveals future WWE goals

In an interview with the Virgin Media Sports Stories, Sheamus asserted that he would like to win the Intercontinental Championship and headline WrestleMania before retiring:

"The IC Title. That's it. I want to main event WrestleMania too. I want to main event WrestleMania as well, that's another one. The IC Title and main event WrestleMania [are] the two things I want to do. I should have main evented WrestleMania last year. It should have gone on last. It stole the show at WrestleMania. Nothing came close, match-wise, the match me, Gunther, and Drew had. I knew that was always going to be the case. I was so close (to capturing title) at 'Mania, and it just got taken away from me."

Expand Tweet

Gunther may have found a new challenger in the form of Jey Uso but is clearly short of credible opponents on The Road to WrestleMania this year. Will The Celtic Warrior return to rekindle the feud? Only time will tell.

Do you think Sheamus will leave WWE after his contract expiry? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.