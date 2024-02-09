5 inactive WWE Superstars who can return before WrestleMania 40 

WWE WrestleMania 40 is all set to be one for the history books, so it's time numerous fan favorites make their long-awaited returns.

Recently, WWE's booking team has been operating on a whole different level. Multiple intriguing storylines are unfolding on a week-to-week basis, keeping the viewers heavily invested in the shows. Due to such gripping programs, it's easy to forget that numerous well-known names are on the sidelines.

However, with The Show of Shows less than two months away, it's time WWE welcomes the absent Superstars back into the fold. After all, considering that household names like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk won't be competing at the event, the company should turn to other accomplished veterans.

That said, here are five inactive WWE Superstars who can come back before WrestleMania 40.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Expand Tweet

It's been months since the wrestling world last saw The Master of 619 in the ring. He had to step away from action due to a knee injury.

He was written off TV following a betrayal from his protege, Santos Escobar, with whom Rey revived the LWO. In the masked luchador's absence, the remaining members of LWO have been feuding with Escobar and his new allies.

So, it isn't a bold prediction to assume that the 2006 Royal Rumble will strive to get revenge on his ex-stablemate following his return. Rey was supposed to be out for around six weeks (starting mid-November 2023), so he should be expected to make a triumphant comeback any time now.

A return in the next couple of weeks would be ideal if the plan is to run Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar at WrestleMania 40. This match, regardless of the outcome, would be huge for the leader of Legado Del Fantasma.

#4 Braun Strowman

It's been over nine months since fans last saw a monstrous train causing carnage ringside. Strowman was also a part of the acclaimed Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal-four-way tag team match last year.

Even though he wasn't involved in a major storyline prior to stepping away from action, many in WWE Universe enjoyed watching him. The reason he had to step away was that he required neck surgery.

Since May of last year, The Monster Among Men has been recovering. From the looks of it, it may not be long before he's running roughshod over his opponents once again.

Recently, the 39-year-old Superstar put out a tweet that gave the impression that he's on his way back. If he has fully recovered, there's no reason why WWE shouldn't showcase him at WrestleMania 40.

#3 Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon may not be on anyone's list of 'the best bell-to-bell performers,' but that hasn't stopped him from putting on entertaining matches.

Be it his classic street fight against Kurt Angle in 2001, or his stellar clash with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33, The 'Best in the World' always gives it his all in the ring.

His most recent WWE outing was a disappointing one. It went down at WrestleMania 39, where he emerged as an impromptu opponent for The Miz. Despite a promising start, Shane-O-Mac tore his quad muscle and had to be instantly replaced by Snoop Dogg.

So, his fascination with performing under the bright lights, coupled with the quest to redeem last year's mishap, could lead to him returning in the next few weeks to set up a WrestleMania bout.

#2 Sheamus

Expand Tweet

One of the highlights of WrestleMania 39 was the nail-biting triple-threat match featuring Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.

When it comes to The Celtic Warrior, he was on a spree of 'bangers' up until his match against Edge in August 2023, after which he had to take time off to nurse a shoulder injury. Now, with almost six months since his last match, fans have been looking forward to Sheamus' comeback.

Rumors about his return have been circulating since November, but he has yet to show up on either RAW or SmackDown. Perhaps, WWE has been holding back his return, so he could make his long-awaited next appearance right before The Show of Shows.

Nonetheless, if Sheamus is good to go, it's a no-brainer for him to compete at WrestleMania 40. Whether it's a rematch against Gunther or a tough brawl against any other resilient opponent, fans deserve a 'banger' at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1 Big E

Expand Tweet

If the last 10 years are any indication, it's that WWE is much better with The New Day in it. Unfortunately, over the last two years, the celebrated trio hasn't been operating at full strength.

Big E, the stable's powerhouse, suffered a career-threatening injury back in early 2022. Nearly two years later, it's still unclear whether or not he'll be back to deliver Big Endings to those who dare to be sour.

However, if there's one thing about WWE fans, it's that they never lose hope. Thus, despite no credible signs pointing to Big E's return to action, people are speculating that he would aid his New Day brothers in their fight against Imperium.

Even Big E has shown interest in the aforementioned idea. And if this star-studded six-man tag-team match is indeed a possibility, there's no better place for it to go down than at WrestleMania 40.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE