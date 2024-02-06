Absent star teases return after 280 days ahead of WWE RAW

An injured WWE Superstar has teased their return to action after spending 280 days on the shelf. The star in question is Braun Strowman.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will take place in St.Louis, Missouri. Cody Rhodes is scheduled for a Bull Rope match against Shinsuke Nakamura tonight on the red brand. Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27, and everyone assumed that he would be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Rock returned this past Friday night and seemingly took Cody's spot at WrestleMania 40 against The Tribal Chief.

Braun Strowman has been out of action since last May. He was in a popular tag team with former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet during the time of his injury and has undergone successful neck fusion surgery. The Monster of All Monsters took to social media today to tease his return.

"Closer and closer. The Monster’s Coming Home!!!!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman reveals what his mindset will be when he returns to WWE

Braun Strowman is determined to keep The Wyatt Family legacy alive when he returns from injury.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last year due to a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former Universal Champion disclosed that he is hoping to keep Wyatt's memory alive when he returns to action.

"Whoever gets in my way. I have, not a whole different mindset, but my mindset's a little bit different. The injury I wasn't happy about, life circumstances that happened with Bray. I have something to prove when I come back. I have to keep our legacy as The Wyatt Family alive, and unfortunately it's not gonna be good for everybody because the Monster is coming back." [From 07:13 – 07:39]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The company released Braun Strowman in June 2021, but was rehired the following year. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for Strowman when he returns from injury down the line.

Have you missed Braun Strowman on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE