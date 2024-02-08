The Rock & 4 other WWE legends who can return for WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is set to emanant live on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This year's Grandest Stage Of Them All is already highly anticipated by the fans, especially due to the ongoing scenario between Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes.

For those who might not know, The People's Champion returned last week on SmackDown, where Cody Rhodes introduced him and eventually confronted Roman Reigns. Despite being one of the biggest dream matches among the fans, many criticize this Samoan showdown.

This criticism arises from The Rock potentially taking Cody Rhodes' spot against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Besides this, every year 'Mania features many potential returns and legendary comebacks. With that said, let's discuss four WWE legends who might return for WrestleMania 40 along with The Rock.

#4. The Cenation Leader might be there for WrestleMania 40

Another WWE legend who might grace the show with his presence is John Cena. The 16-time World Champion last wrestled in the squared circle at last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where he suffered a devastating loss at the hands of Solo Sikoa.

However, WrestleMania 40 seems to be the ideal location for another comeback in the company.

Meanwhile, John Cena also addressed his status for The Show of Shows. The Hollywood star stated that he doesn't know whether he will be free during this year's WrestleMania weekend. This raises the concern among fans regarding his presence on the show.

#3. Batista might make his presence during the show

Another WWE legend who might make his presence during this year's Show of Shows is Batista. Last time, The Animal wrestled at WrestleMania 35 against Triple H, where he suffered the loss. After the bout, he announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame. However, due to the pandemic, the ceremony was postponed, and later, Batista requested the company to be inducted in the future in front of a live audience.

For the past few years, Batista has been rumored to be part of Hall of Fame induction, and the company might finally announce The Animal as part of the 2024 Hall of Fame.

The Evolution member then could appear at WrestleMania 40 during the Hall of Fame segment.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin might return for WrestleMania 40

Stone Cold Steve Austin might be another WWE legend who joins The People's Champion for WrestleMania this year.

Last time, the Taxes Rattlesnake was part of WrestleMania 38, where he made his in-ring return after 19 years. Austin wrestled against Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania Night One, which resulted in the victory of Stone Cold.

So, with a successful last appearance at The Shows of Shows, it's highly likely that Stone Cold might make another comeback in the Stamford-based promotion to be part of WrestleMania 40.

#1. WrestleMania might become Hulkamania

Hulk Hogan is an icon in pro wrestling. Over the years, the company featured Hogan during WrestleMania events, and we might witness his return at this year's WrestleMania.

Earlier this year, Hogan was featured in the promo video of Royal Rumble 2024, leading many to speculate that he might return on the premium live event.

However, things don't come to fruition, and the Hulkmania doesn't make his return. Hogan has been part of many WrestleMania in the past. He even hosted the event in 2014 and 2021.

WrestleMania 40 might be the place where the WWE Universe might once again witness the comeback of Hulk Hogan.

