  Ex-WWE champion to walk away after competing in final match at the SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

Ex-WWE champion to walk away after competing in final match at the SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 26, 2025 04:09 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer laying boots in the ring! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Could a star be on his way out? (Credits: WWE.com)

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is just a week away. The card for the first two-night spectacle is jam-packed with several banger bouts, and things are bound to get chaotic. However, fans might witness a former champion competing for the last time before he walks away from the Stamford-based promotion.

Multiple bouts were announced on short notice for The Biggest Party of the Summer, a week ahead of the premium live event. This also included the third in what seems to be a trilogy of matches between arch-rivals Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn.

In a shocking turn of events, Karrion Kross may win the feud by capturing his second win, breaking the series, which is tied at one apiece so far. Despite the monumental victory, the former NXT Champion may walk away from WWE. However, this would be a kayfabe quitting, where Kross would eventually return after weeks, gaining more support, imitating R-Truth's recent real-life situation.

WWE has been subtly building something around Karrion Kross' re-signing with the company, as his and Scarlett Bordeaux's contracts are seemingly set to expire in August, but reportedly, they have not signed a new deal yet.

This could lead to a storyline where Kross and his wife leave the Stamford-based promotion and make a shocking return down the line, transforming into a rebellious force opposing the system. Kross could then go viral for calling out the higher-ups for their mismanagement of talent.

That said, the angle proposed above is merely a speculation and analysis based on current storylines and rumors, which may change at any moment. Hence, nothing is confirmed.

Vince Russo calls WWE RAW Superstar a ‘bona fide star’

Monday Night RAW Superstar Karrion Kross has managed to draw a massive wave of support in recent months. He has established himself as one of the hottest acts on the roster despite being involved in a singles feud against Sami Zayn, which has had minimal TV time.

Speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer Vince Russo praised the former NXT Champion Kross for getting himself over without the creative support and called him a ‘bona fide star’ for the same.

"They are giving Karrion Kross nothing," Russo said. "Zero, bro. Nothing. And he is going out there and getting himself over, so I don't wanna hear it, bro. Yes, creative has to assist you, but a real bona fide star is going to get themselves over." [6:45 - 7:05]
With the current buzz attached to his name, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Karrion Kross in the coming weeks.

