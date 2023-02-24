Ex-WWE star has changed his mind about Triple H and John Cena after past criticism

Paul Roma recently clarified remarks that he previously made about WWE veterans Triple H and John Cena.

The former WCW and WWE star made headlines in 2013 when he claimed Triple H was "not a great worker." He also stated that the current WWE Chief Content Officer was never on the same level as Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and The Ultimate Warrior.

In a new interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Roma said he respects The Game for the positive contributions he has made to wrestling:

"I'm not the one that just throws the bad stuff out and hammers somebody. I heard that he did a lot of good things for the wrestlers, as far as smartening them up financially, what to do, what not to do, invest, have something when you leave the business. I was blown away by that. I thought that was great. I really thought the world of what he did." [22:53 – 23:21]

Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead in July 2022. Prior to that, the 14-time world champion oversaw the development of the company's up-and-coming stars in the NXT brand.

Paul Roma also addressed his criticism of John Cena's WWE style

Many have accused John Cena of being a bad wrestler, especially in his early days in the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system. Former WWE star Maven said this week that it was "painful" to watch his former co-worker run in the ring.

Paul Roma has never shied away from giving his honest opinion on Cena's wrestling skills. However, he grew to appreciate the 16-time world champion as a human being thanks to his charity work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation:

"Same thing with John Cena," Roma continued. "I've said it so many times that, to me, he was just s**t. You can't wrestle a lick and you s*ck. But when I found out that he was legit with Make-A-Wish, it really changed my opinion about him. You find out things about people. I don't know him on a personal level, not at all. I was just speaking from what I heard from other people, other wrestlers." [23:21 – 24:09]

Roma also set the record straight on stories that have been told about his controversial WCW match with Alex Wright 28 years ago.

What are your thoughts on Triple H and John Cena? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes