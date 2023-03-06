WWE legend John Cena received an interesting challenge from former superstar Alex Riley about two years ago.

Alex Riley was released from his WWE contract on May 6, 2016. His most memorable stint in the company saw him aligning with The Miz on the main roster.

In 2021, the 41-year-old star challenged WWE veteran John Cena to a “Sports Entertainment Union Match” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Here's what he wrote:

“You I – The first ever “Sports Entertainment Union Match” #SeeMe @johncena you have no choice."

As expected, Alex Riley never received a response from John Cena

Riley's confusing post received tons of flak from fans on social media. As many predicted, The Cenation Leader never responded to Riley's challenge. It's well-known among fans that Alex had backstage issues with Cena.

While speaking with Sportskeeda two years ago, Riley opened up about The Miz's possible reaction to his real-life feud with Cena:

"So, I have no knowledge of what [The Miz] has said or not said. If you guys want to make me aware... so I don't really, like, I do my thing, and I don't really Google my name. I don't bother with it, you know what I mean? Plus I'm Kevin Kiley Jr. now, so really doesn't matter. But I have no knowledge of what he said. If you guys want to tell me I can comment or I can just keep going," said Riley.

John Cena has been focusing on a Hollywood career for a long time now and rarely makes WWE appearances.

He is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of RAW in Boston, Massachusetts. Many fans are speculating that the 16-time World Champion will come face-to-face with Austin Theory on the red brand, which would lead to a huge match at WrestleMania 39.

