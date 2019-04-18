Exclusive: Chris Jericho outlines WWE's problem - and how AEW won't make the same mistake

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 260 // 18 Apr 2019, 13:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jericho had some choice words

Last night, I had the pleasure of catching up with Chris Jericho to discuss the Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at sea recently in an interview that you can check out here - but as always, Y2J was on form and giving some great snippets of all things AEW as well.

Chris Jericho shocked the world in January by signing a full-time contract with AEW, having spent almost exactly the past year and change wrestling for NJPW after 19 years of wrestling exclusively for WWE. Jericho had previously vowed never to wrestle for a non-WWE company inside the United States, but that all changed at ALL IN.

It was always thought that the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion would eventually find his way back to WWE, but a three-year AEW contract perhaps may suggest otherwise.

During our chat, the Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla shared some details on why he opted not to rejoin WWE, before expanding on why AEW is different from WWE, adding what one of WWE's major problems is and how AEW will avoid doing the same thing.

It's different. We're not doing it that way where anyone who doesn't like what they're doing in WWE is automatically guaranteed a job in AEW. We will look at every talent on an individual basis.

There's some guys we'd love to have in WWE, and there's some guys we probably wouldn't take. Obviously we haven't even had a show yet and our roster is already very deep.

When you talk about the Double or Nothing show, how many people can you book on that show? If you have 60-70 guys, you end up with the same problem as WWE.

Well, I guess it's official - no seven-hour-long AEW shows!

You can read the entire interview with Chris Jericho here.