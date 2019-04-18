×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Exclusive: Chris Jericho outlines WWE's problem - and how AEW won't make the same mistake

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
260   //    18 Apr 2019, 13:29 IST

Jericho had some choice words
Jericho had some choice words

Last night, I had the pleasure of catching up with Chris Jericho to discuss the Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at sea recently in an interview that you can check out here - but as always, Y2J was on form and giving some great snippets of all things AEW as well.

Chris Jericho shocked the world in January by signing a full-time contract with AEW, having spent almost exactly the past year and change wrestling for NJPW after 19 years of wrestling exclusively for WWE. Jericho had previously vowed never to wrestle for a non-WWE company inside the United States, but that all changed at ALL IN.

It was always thought that the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion would eventually find his way back to WWE, but a three-year AEW contract perhaps may suggest otherwise.

During our chat, the Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla shared some details on why he opted not to rejoin WWE, before expanding on why AEW is different from WWE, adding what one of WWE's major problems is and how AEW will avoid doing the same thing.

It's different. We're not doing it that way where anyone who doesn't like what they're doing in WWE is automatically guaranteed a job in AEW. We will look at every talent on an individual basis.
There's some guys we'd love to have in WWE, and there's some guys we probably wouldn't take. Obviously we haven't even had a show yet and our roster is already very deep.
When you talk about the Double or Nothing show, how many people can you book on that show? If you have 60-70 guys, you end up with the same problem as WWE.

Well, I guess it's official - no seven-hour-long AEW shows!

You can read the entire interview with Chris Jericho here.

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Chris Jericho
Advertisement
Exclusive: Chris Jericho on the Jericho Cruise,  AEW, The List, why he didn't go back to WWE and Undertaker
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Chris Jericho reveals how long he has left in his wrestling career
RELATED STORY
WWE Exclusive: Chris Jericho reveals a major reason for him not re-signing with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals if Vince McMahon knew about his AEW signing
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to him signing for AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumors: Chris Jericho had talks with WWE before signing with AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho opens up on why he signed for AEW, if he'll return to WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: The Rock sends an epic message to Chris Jericho and AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho opens up about Vince McMahon's banned terms
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Christian comments on what AEW should focus on & why Chris Jericho joined
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us