Exclusive: Josh Mathews comments on Jericho being pictured with Impact Wrestling executives 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
48   //    14 Dec 2018, 10:21 IST

Is Chris Jericho coming to Impact Wrestling then?
Is Chris Jericho coming to Impact Wrestling then?

Chris Jericho is good friends with Scott D'Amore and Don Callis, two men who are in the top management of Impact Wrestling. When he was pictured alongside the men recently, all of the internet went rife with speculation that Jericho was headed to the promotion.

This is the picture that set the internet on fire (also shown are Ed Nordholm and Ted Irvine):


In an interview on 104.9 The Wolf With Dalby, Jericho even expressed his desire to go to Impact Wrestling, as he could have some great matches there. Of course, he also mentioned AEW and another stint with NJPW as part of the same conversation.

What does Impact Wrestling have to say about Chris Jericho possibly heading down their way soon? I had a chance to catch up with Josh Mathews during an Impact Wrestling Press Pass Podcast, and he had this to say:

Well, I think it's just one of those things. His name has been said an awful lot. Chanted by fans an awful lot. He's posted pictures on Instagram with executives from Impact Wrestling. Look, we've all seen the things Chris Jericho has done in his career and the way he likes to surprise people or the things he likes to do when he makes his arrival at any company.

Mathews continued:

No one expected him to show up at All In. He's gone back to WWE a few times very surprisingly. He knows exactly how to do it and how to make that ultimate splash. If and when Chris does show up on Impact Wrestling, I hope I don't know until he walks out and you get a legitimate reaction of 'Oh my god, Chris Jericho's here'.

Mathews would go on to plug the Rascalz, whom I asked a few questions too, as well. Be sure to catch that conversation, when I'm done transcribing.

Do you think Chris Jericho should head to Impact Wrestling next? Let us know in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
