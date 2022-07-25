Exclusive WWE News Roundup: Details on megastar taking out his frustrations on Vince McMahon, 27-year-old predicted to defeat Roman Reigns, Stone Cold praises two top stars

Welcome to this week's edition of the WWE Exclusive News Roundup, where we bring you the most exciting exclusive news on SportsKeeda. In today's edition, we will look at topics revolving around major names like Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Logan Paul, among others.

Vince McMahon has retired as the CEO and creative head of WWE at the age of 77. His history with former WWE Champion Shawn Michaels is no secret. The two men often butted heads backstage but they also greatly admired and respected one another. However, Road Dogg recently spoke about Michaels' disrespect towards McMahon:

3) Shawn Michaels' backstage altercation with Vince McMahon

Speaking on SportsKeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE superstar Road Dogg, and former writer Vince Russo discussed The Heartbreak Kid's equation with Vince McMahon. The latter revealed that Michaels was always vocal about his displeasure and would sometimes go off on McMahon.

Russo revealed that Michaels often got away with things others wouldn't have. He even cussed out McMahon backstage.

Road Dogg also recalled Shawn taking out his frustration on the former CEO:

“I’ve heard those conversations as well, where I just went, ‘Holy mackerel, I can’t believe that just happened. Look, he was the meal ticket, man. I’ll never forget when I first got there Razor [Scott Hall] would always go, ‘Hey, man, easy on the meal ticket,’ about Shawn, and that’s kinda true. When you’re that good, it’s okay to say you’re that good.” [1:37-2:06]

Despite having several arguments, Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon have continued to share a special bond to this day.

2) Vince Russo thinks Logan Paul should become the next Universal Champion

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former head writer discussed the lack of credible challengers for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will be facing his long-time rival Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in what is being billed as their last match.

However, Russo thinks that WWE's new signee and YouTube sensation Logan Paul should defeat Roman Reigns:

“Bro, put the title on him!” he said. “Let Logan Paul beat Reigns. He’s better than anyone else they got there, bro. Absolutely, absolutely… put the belt on him. Seriously, Logan Paul! Why not? Why not, bro?” [0:35-0:52]

Logan Paul will face The Miz in his first singles match at SummerSlam. He had previously teamed up with The A-Lister to defeat Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik at WrestleMania 38.

1) WWE legend Stone Cold lavished praise on Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter. The former revealed that he went to see a live event in Reno, Nevada, where Sheamus and Drew McIntyre headlined the show.

The Texas Rattle Snake told legendary journalist Bill Apter that he was very impressed with the two men as they tore the house down.

''They came back after the match and said, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ I said, ‘Come on, guys. Y’all got 40 years of experience between you. Y’all have been in the business longer than I ever was. What can I tell you guys? You’re two professionals!’" stated Austin.

He further added that he sees McIntyre and Sheamus as future Hall of Famers and praised them, saying that both men are great human beings.

They are set to face each other on SmackDown next week in a number one contender's match for the WWE Universal Title.

