Expert Poll - Who's the next big star of the WWE Women's division?

I am all in on Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan, but am I the only one?

When you think about the women's revolution, stars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks immediately come to mind. All of them are multiple time Champions and true trailblazers for future generations of women's wrestlers.

With the exception of a few lulls now and again, the Four Horsewomen have been heavily pushed since their main roster debuts. They've especially been dominant in recent years. I mean, just look at the three current Women's Champions.

Becky Lynch has held the RAW Title for over a year, Bayley has been SmackDown's Champion almost as long, and Charlotte took out the fastest rising star in NXT at WrestleMania 36 to claim the Black and Gold brand's Championship.

Sooner or later though, WWE has to utilize their depth on the women's roster and let others have an opportunity to shine at the top of the card. Even a self-proclaimed Becky Lynch homer like myself knows she won't have that RAW Women's Title forever.

When it comes to the future, I've got my eye on two Superstars I think the company needs to fully get behind.

I made a statement on Twitter this past week and I absolutely stand by it. By the end of 2020, Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville should be in their respective brand's Title picture, if they haven't already won the gold before the New Year.

I have been thoroughly impressed with the performance of Liv Morgan since her return late last year. The charisma, confidence and mic work she has shown so far have been top-notch.

More importantly, after years of being hidden a bit in the Riott Squad, Morgan has finally been given a chance to really showcase her in-ring ability. The match she had with Asuka the night after WrestleMania was her coming-out party, even in defeat.

She followed that up with another banger of a match on RAW last night against Ruby Riott. That off-the-ropes flatliner was a thing of beauty!

Advertisement

Morgan has been the victim of some dropped storylines since her return and is need of some direction, but she has all the tools to be an absolute star.

Meanwhile, I have always been a firm believer in Sonya Deville. She's a natural in the ring and has this wonderfully bubbly personality. Anyone who watched this past season of Total Divas saw how easily like-able she can be.

This past Friday on SmackDown she showed off her range, as she cut arguably the promo of the year on Mandy Rose.

In a storyline that has centered around Mandy Rose and Otis, it may end up being Deville that shines brightest in the end. She made a lot of valid points in her promo on Friday and opened a lot of eyes with her delivery.

If WWE gives her the opportunity, I firmly believe Deville will grab that coveted brass ring and never look back - just like Becky Lynch did in 2018.

That said, this is just one man's opinion and more often than not, people tend to not get on board with my ideas. So I decided to do something fun.

In an effort to find out if others feel the same way I do, I reached out to a number of my colleagues and some other well-respected wrestling journalists to get their thoughts on some of the future main event stars of the women's division. Here are their responses.

Tom Colohue - Sportskeeda

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue is high on NXT's Tegan Nox

Tom Colohue is one of Sportskeeda's top pro wrestling journalists. He started writing professionally in 2008 and has been covering wrestling since 2017. He's most well-known for the PWTorch Roman Reignsometer that started at that time.

Tom is also the co-host of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions Podcast. You can catch new episodes as well as his weekly news updates on the Sportskeeda YouTube Channel.

Tom's been watching wrestling for over two decades and is someone whose opinion I have come to value.

So I had to gauge his thoughts on some of the up and comers in the Women's Division:

Thoughts on Liv Morgan:

"WWE is increasingly corporate from top to bottom and that's why Liv Morgan is so popular. Someone who is totally different, who rides Sarah Logan around, tells people to follow her Twitter because 'I'm super cute' and doesn't hide what she wants is everything that company needs right now."

Thoughts on Sonya Deville:

"With her style, physicality, and demeanor, Sonya Deville will eventually replace both the need and the desire for Ronda Rousey to return to the WWE - if she is pushed right."

Who would Tom push to the top of the main event scene?

"Probably Tegan (Nox). She's being built towards the (NXT) title right now but she looks and acts like a fighter and that's what people connect with right now."