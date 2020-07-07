Extreme Rules 2020 - 5 Decisions Vince McMahon and WWE should avoid at all costs

A few bad decisions from the boss could severely affect the upcoming WWE pay-per-view.

A few WWE Championships should not change hands at Extreme Rules 2020.

This decision would be a mistake if WWE books it

The first cardinal sin has already been committed by Vince McMahon and WWE and we couldn't do anything to stop it, could we, dear reader? Either Vince McMahon or one of the members of his staff decided to rename WWE Extreme Rules as 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' and it has to be the worst pay-per-view name in history.

That said, all is not lost, and this article is just a compilation of a series of poor decisions that Vince McMahon should not make, so as to ensure that the pay-per-view does not become a horror show, but not in the way that WWE intended. As always, the comments section is your space, and I welcome you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and views.

If you're going to dub your event "The Horror Show", you better make sure it's good or else you're just asking for it. #WWERaw — Kevin Sullivan (@HeyImKevinSully) July 7, 2020

In any case, here are 5 key mistakes that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard should not make at WWE Extreme Rules.

#5 Putting the WWE Universal Championship around Otis' waist

The Horror Show at WWE #ExtremeRules will become even more terrifying when Universal Champion @BraunStrowman and @WWEBrayWyatt meet in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight! https://t.co/1p18kZwNVV — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2020

One of the reasons why WWE and Vince McMahon may be stressing on the 'non-title' aspect of the upcoming Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt match is because it could throw viewers at home off the fact that Otis could be in the background, lurking about with his briefcase. Bray Wyatt is likely to win the contest because this is a match that is literally in his wheelhouse. And moreover, he would need this win so that there is a trilogy that extends all the way to WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Otis could very well come out and pin Braun Strowman when he is down, to become the new WWE Universal Champion. I just think that it would be a mistake at this point.

Otis should cash in, at some point, after Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend happens at SummerSlam.

