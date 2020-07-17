Extreme Rules 2020, the next pay-per-view of WWE, is just a few days away, and it is scheduled to take place in the WWE Performance Center. With another pay-per-view behind closed doors, the company would love to make it more creative to entertain the fans.

Four titles will be defended at the event. Drew McIntyre, the WWE Champion, will go head to head with his former tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler. They will have a stipulation for the WWE Championship match, which will be revealed later.

MVP will challenge the United States Champion Apollo Crews, in a singles match. One half of the Women's Tag Team Champion, Sasha Banks, will take on Asuka for the RAW Championship match, while Bayley, the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champion, will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Nikki Cross.

Elsewhere, Braun Strowman will wrestle against Bray Wyatt in a Swamp match, but it will be a non-title match. Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will have an Eye for an Eye match.

Given the match card, Extreme Rules has the potential to be a great show. Here, we look at five ways WWE could make Extreme Rules a great show.

#5 Apollo Crews picks up a clean victory

Apollo Crews vs MVP at Extreme Rules

Apollo Crews's fortunes have change after winning the United States Championship. From being on the lower mid-card to being a significant name on the red brand, his transition has been incredible. Crews' first major test will be at Extreme Rules, where he will take on MVP.

Bobby Lashley, MVP's client, is likely to be present ringside, and he might try to influence the outcome of the match. It wouldn't be a great idea if Crews loses the US Championship due to interference from Lashley.

To elevate the stature of the title as well as Apollo Crews, he should pick up a clean victory at Extreme Rules, which might pave the way for a match between Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews at SummerSlam.