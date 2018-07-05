Extreme Rules: Result Predictions and two more potential matches prediction

Who will prove himself to be the better man?

We are less than ten days away from the most extreme PPV of the year, Extreme Rules. Eight matches have been scheduled for the event. Not to mention, a couple more could be announced in the upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Last month, the kick-off for the preparation of the upcoming PPV suffered a major setback when the multi-man match to determine the number one contender for the Universal Championship was called off. Nevertheless, WWE think-tank has put their heads together and as a result, the fans will be treated to seven championship matches (as of now).

There are a lot of interesting matches on the card. Team Hell-No will be competing on a PPV for the first time in five years. Not to mention, the Intercontinental Championship will be defended in a thirty-minute Iron Man match. This match could quite possibly be the one to steal the show at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here the possible predictions for the matches which are scheduled to take place at Extreme Rules, along with the storylines for two more potential matches which could get added to this event.

#1 Carmella will retain the Women’s Championship

All eyes will be on Ellsworth.

James Ellsworth has proved himself to be the wild card for Carmella on many occasions. Surely, she will be counting on him to help her secure one more win over Asuka.

Although it is difficult to believe that the reigning Women’s Champion would be able to defeat the Japanese wrestler in a fair fight, having Ellsworth in the corner certainly have its merits.

It is quite possible that Asuka will get distracted, which can give the “Moon Walking Trash Talking” Championship to catch the “Empress of Tomorrow” off guard.

In the surprising turn of events, James can even throw a punch at the Champion herself to gift her a win by disqualification.