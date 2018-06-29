5 Things that can happen in the Braun Strowman - Kevin Owens feud

This could be the feud of the year

Braun Strowman is the one Superstar who is literally powering his way to success. In the last couple of months, the “Monster Among Men” has won the Greatest Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank contract.

However, the one thing that he seems to have enjoyed the most in the recent past is messing with Kevin Owens. In the last couple of weeks, WWE Universe has seen these two take jabs at each other.

Owens tried to team up with several other Superstars to take out the “Big Man” before Money in the Bank PPV. When that didn’t work, the “Prize Fighter” even tried to ally himself with the Monster (two weeks ago). However, Mr. MITB had different plans. He threw Owens from the top of a ladder at the last PPV and destroyed Owens’ car as seen last week on Raw.

With a couple of combustible elements already thrown in the tussle between these two, it seems a lot of interesting plots are further on their way to treat the wrestling fans worldwide. Here are the top five ideas for the future of this feud.

#1 Owens runs away with the MITB contract

Could he take the contract for a run?

So far the feud between these two Superstars has been like a cat-and-mouse chase with Strowman chasing Owens all over the arena to get his hands on him. The fans have really gone behind the concept.

It would be really cool if Owens runs away with the biggest accolade of the other man’s career, the Money in the Man contract. It could be interesting if the Monster would have to chase Mr. Owens not only to get his hands on him but also to get back his ultimate prize from the “Prize Fighter”.

This storyline not only has a fun factor inherent in it but also provides the possibility for backstage promos between various matches.