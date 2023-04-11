Fact or Fiction: Did the viral 'Rey Mysterio vs. 3 giants' meme really happen in WWE?

WWE Superstars being turned into memes is not new, and one of the victims of these actions is Rey Mysterio. In the viral photo, the Hall of Famer can be seen standing across the ring from Big Show, The Great Khali, and Mark Henry in a supposed match. However, Rey never faced the heavyweight superstars in a handicap bout.

For those wondering, the viral Rey Mysterio vs. 3 Giants (consisting of Big Show, The Great Khali, and Mark Henry) photo did not take place, making it fictional. From the looks of it, the image of the Hall of Famer was taken during a one-on-one bout pitting him against The Great Khali in 2006 on an episode of SmackDown. However, it should be noted that the masked legend has shared the ring with the three giants in tag team and singles matches in the past.

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG I stopped watching wrestling when Rey Mysterio won this match I stopped watching wrestling when Rey Mysterio won this match 😂😂😭💀 https://t.co/TP8YA2PfFU

For those wondering, Rey Mysterio's billed height is around 5'6." Meanwhile, Big Show is 7'0", Khali is 7'1", and Henry at 6'4". While the luchador is small compared to most of his competitors, he has proven to be one of the finest in-ring performers in pro wrestling history.

Rey Mysterio may not be one of the giants in WWE, but he is still one of the biggest stars in wrestling

The 48-year-old was the headliner of this year's Hall of Fame event. He was inducted by a close friend and former WCW star, Konnan. He shared touching stories about wrestling and their personal lives. Mysterio's speech also highlighted his struggles in the business due to his size, but it's evident that everything paid off later on.

Besides the aforementioned giants, Rey Mysterio has also faced the likes of Kane, The Undertaker, Kevin Nash, and more. Despite the significant height advantage of his opponents, the masked star has managed to outclass several top names.

In the past, fellow wrestling legend Bret Hart even compared the 5'6" superstar to Andre the Giant, who stood at 7'4". Hart didn't draw comparisons based on their physical appearance but on their unique and special skill set. The Hitman even shared that Rey was one of the best and wished he had worked with him more.

At the moment, Rey Mysterio is currently engaged in a feud against his son, Dominik Mysterio, and the rest of The Judgment Day in WWE.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes