2 Brock Lesnar WWE returns that fans loved, and two that got mixed reactions

Brock Lesnar has been a prominent figure in WWE for decades. He is a seven-time WWE Champion and three-time Universal Champion. Fans adore his natural athletic ability, a characteristic of his time in the NFL and the UFC.

Since Lesnar is now a part-timer, he has been absent from WWE television for long periods. However, The Beast Incarnate always comes back, accumulating quite a list of shocking returns in a career spanning over seventeen years. Here are two returns that fans loved and two that got mixed reactions:

#1. On the list of 2, Brock Lesnar WWE returns fans loved: April 2, 2012 - RAW

John Cena was quite popular in 2012 after his memorable feud with The Rock. The night after his loss to The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 28, he called out his rival to congratulate him. However, it was The Beast Incarnate that came out instead. Lesnar's success in the UFC, combined with the unfavorable terms under which he left WWE in 2004, made his return a huge deal.

When Lesnar's music hit, the roof almost came off the arena. The pop given by the live crowd might have even matched Stone Cold Steve Austin's entrance on the July 16, 2001 edition of RAW. Lesnar engorged the crowd's reaction to his comeback after eight years. He made his way to the ring and delivered a thunderous F5 to the 16-time world champion.

WWE booked him directly into high-profile rivalries to capitalize on his mainstream popularity, pitting him against John Cena, Triple H, and CM Punk. Surprisingly, Lesnar lost his return match to Cena at Extreme Rules 2012. Two years later, at SummerSlam 2014, he avenged his loss and won the WWE Championship from The Cenation Leader.

#2. August 22, 2021 - SummerSlam

Lesnar's return at last year's SummerSlam overshadowed the show's epic match between Roman Reigns and John Cena. His previous appearance came at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

Upon his return, Lesnar had a Viking-like look. He sported a beard and a ponytail and looked even more muscular than usual. The Beast circled the ring while Paul Heyman hid in fear behind his Tribal Chief. Heyman's antics were hints of his crucial role in the upcoming bout in which he would be torn to choose a side.

Lesnar entered the ring and confronted Reigns, who backed off and left. Fans loved the comeback. It was a new take on the old rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with The Beast Incarnate garnering a massive pop.

#1. On the list of 2 Brock Lesnar WWE returns that received mixed reactions by fans: May 19, 2019 - Money in the Bank

Brock Lesnar wins The Money in the Bank, 2019

The 2019 men's Money in the Bank was expected to be a thriller. Seven superstars sacrificed their bodies for a chance to get their hands on the briefcase. Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Andrade, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, and Mustafa Ali gave it their all inside the ring. Just when it looked like the latter was about to win, WWE pulled off a rather disappointing, last-minute swerve.

Lesnar arrived as a surprise participant and knocked Ali off the ladder. He then clinched the briefcase while the crowd reacted with mixed emotions. While some rejoiced to see The Beast Incarnate back in action, others felt cheated by the bout's conclusion.

Fans worldwide were hoping to see young and deserving talent get a chance at glory, but Lesnar still stole the spotlight. He successfully cashed in his briefcase and won the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2019.

#2. June 16, 2022 - SmackDown

The Beast delivered an F5 to The Head Of The Table

Brock Lesnar's most recent return wasn't the most popular. The Beast Incarnate straightaway set his eyes on The Bloodline, delivering an F5 to all three members on last week's SmackDown. This continued the never-ending saga between him and Roman Reigns, which fans have seemingly grown tired of.

The Tribal Chief defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in what seemed like the end of their feud. However, the ten-time world champion is back for more. Another possible reason for his return is Reigns' rumored SummerSlam opponent, Randy Orton, is injured.

Nevertheless, WWE has decided to stick with Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar rather than introducing a new star in the championship mix.

Brock Lesnar will square off against Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

