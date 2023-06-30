Fan's recent tribute to Roman Reigns leaves wrestling world uncomfortable? This is what they had to say

Roman Reigns has received fan tributes from across the globe in a lot of different ways. Some have dressed like him on special occasions, some have sported ‘The Bloodline’ t-shirt to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, and then there is social media.

Among such is a fan who paid a special tribute to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and referred to him as ‘The Golden Man,’ with a photograph of what should be a golden statue of Roman Reigns with the belt.

However, fans on social media have reacted to the same, and most are of the opinion that the golden statue doesn’t even resemble The Head of the Table in the slightest. Some have revealed the statue looks more like Jesus Christ than The Tribal Chief, others say that the statue resembles Seth Rollins. Some fans even claim that it looks like Adrian Pimento from Brooklyn 99.

Roman Reigns is predicted to lose at Money in the Bank 2023

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa are heading into a tag team match against The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023 at O2 Arena in London.

Wrestling legend Bill Apter believes that The Tribal Chief will not be able to thrive against The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War.

"Usos are going to win that match. I think it's going to embarrass Roman because there is going to be something happening that Roman's going to wind up; the Universal Champion is going to wind up getting pinned by one of the Usos," said Apter.

On the other hand, Freddie Prinze Jr. had a bold opinion on Wrestling with Freddie where he believes that a loss will not hurt The Usos, and it won’t hurt Reigns & Sikoa either.

The Tribal Chief might have a final encounter with former members of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown tonight.

