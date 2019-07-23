WWE SummerSlam 2019: Four alternative title matches that would please the crowd

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 499 // 23 Jul 2019, 06:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What matches could really pop the crowd at the Biggest Party of the Summer?

It's a few weeks until the WWE's second biggest show of the year, SummerSlam. They usually build the card as if its the WrestleMania of the Summer and huge stars are often in top matches. It's where we witnessed "The Match Made in Heaven" between "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth. It's also where Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan squared off in 2005.Last year, we saw Ronda Rousey win the RAW Women's Championship by beating Alexa Bliss and Roman Reigns finally conquered "the Beast" Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship.

Although some fans are fine with the matches that ultimately comprise the show, how exciting is it really for Becky Lynch to defend against Natalya? And I'm not a huge fan of Randy Orton, so I'm not exactly looking forward to a title match with Kofi Kingston, if that's the route WWE decides to go.

Even though we can always hope for some dream match-ups to come to fruition at the biggest shows, they don't always get booked. If we had the power to make some of the matches for this year's event, here are alternative title contests we would put on the show.

#4 United States Championship match - AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Rey Mysterio

To freshen up the pairing, add one Mysterio for another layer to the recipe.

WWE might be going the route of having the Club vs the pairing of Ricochet and the Usos for SummerSlam. While that might be an interesting match (as long as it isn't made 2-out-of-3 falls like WWE just can't resist these days), the title needs to be defended at the biggest shows.

Styles might defend the belt again before 'Slam, but a perfect match for the card would be for the leader of the Club to defend against both Ricochet and Rey Mysterio. Styles and the former champ have great chemistry and Mysterio's style would also mesh well into the match. The Master of the 619 is still among the most revered stars still going and he just returned from injury. Technically speaking, he didn't lose the belt. It was a strange switch from Joe to Mysterio to Joe again. We all know how the belt traveled out of Joe's hands.

Mysterio and Ricochet have fought each other before. If you haven't seen it, just try to find their match online from Lucha Underground. It was amazing and could still have some of the magic left in the pairing.

Actually, here it is!

Having it be for a title ups the importance, as does having "the Phenomenal One" present. Having older stars in matches is fine as long as the majority of them are giving rubs to the younger stars.

1 / 4 NEXT