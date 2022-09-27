Fantasy booking Goldberg's potential WWE return 

Goldberg is one of the most iconic names in the history of WWE. The retired footballer has had a successful second stint with the company since his return in 2016.

The former Universal Champion last featured in a match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. Goldberg went toe-to-toe against The Tribal Chief, giving him a stiff challenge; however, he succumbed to a guillotine in the end.

While earlier reports had revealed that the former WCW Champion could return for a match at Crown Jewel, a recent report has suggested otherwise. While nothing has been confirmed yet, in this piece, we don our creative hats to fantasy book the 55-year-old superstar's return to the company.

#4. A high-octane feud against Riddle

Goldberg's beef with Riddle is well known among the wrestling community. The WCW Legend was involved in a backstage confrontation with the up-and-coming superstar at SummerSlam 2019. A video of the same was posted by WWE on its YouTube channel in the build-up to WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Since then, a potential angle between the duo has been heavily speculated upon. With Riddle's ongoing feud against Seth Rollins possibly reaching its climax at Extreme Rules, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have Goldberg return for a feud against the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Given the history between them, this rivalry has all the ingredients to become a blockbuster. While this would give the former NFL Superstar a chance to settle his beef with Riddle, the latter will get a big match rub.

#3. Goldberg returns to WWE to take on The Bloodline at Survivor Series

One of the most successful factions in the history of WWE, The Bloodline has continued its dominant run on the blue brand. The group seems unstoppable under the leadership of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

However, with Survivor Series not too far away, expect WWE to pit The Bloodline against a team of babyfaces in a traditional Elimination Match. One such high-profile star to feature on the opposing team could be Bill Goldberg.

One should not forget that the current Undisputed Champion and the WCW Legend have quite a bit of history between them. Thus, it would make total sense if WWE gets the former MMA commentator on board for a match against The Bloodline at Survivor Series.

#2. A surprise Royal Rumble entry next year

A recent report has revealed that Big E and Randy Orton could make their returns to the company in January 2023 as surprise Royal Rumble entries. However, WWE could spice things up with Bill Goldberg's inclusion on that list.

The former WCW Champion had a memorable and dominant showing in the Men's Royal Rumble 2017. His surprise entry into the rumble match next year could prove to be good business by grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

The former WWE Champion could be part of some memorable spots before teasing a potential WrestleMania match.

#1. The WCW Legend returns to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Bill Goldberg vs. John Cena is one of the WrestleMania dream matches we never got. However, it won't be surprising if that changes in the future.

Given that The Icon is in the latter stages of his career, there is only so much he can do inside the ring. Thus, an opponent like John Cena seems apt for him. The Cenation Leader could not only take crazy bumps but would also carry the WCW Legend throughout the match.

If WWE decides to book the former MMA commentator into a money feud upon his return, a potential match against John Cena at the Grandest Stage of Them All next year would not be a bad idea.

Who should Goldberg face upon his return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

