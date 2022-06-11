Fantasy booking Paige's WWE return

Paige announced that she would be leaving WWE on July 7. A run that began when she was 18 will end that day, with all of us left to wonder about the lost opportunities in her career.

The Brit was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to persistent neck injuries. Since then, she briefly took up the role of SmackDown general manager and managed The Kabuki Warriors. However, as much as fans wanted to see her make a comeback, her statement all but dented their hopes.

But look carefully, and there is still a glimmer of said hope. Her final paragraph refused to rule out a return to the ring, saying that day would "most certainly come again!" Being optimists, we are already dreaming of her return to the company.

On that note, we don our creative hats and try to fantasy book the former Divas Champion's triumphant return to WWE in four steps.

(Note: For this piece, we are assuming that she is working on a recovery and will come back to wrestling before 2023)

#4. Paige makes a shocking return at the Royal Rumble and wins it

The Anti-Diva returning at Rumble will get a massive ovation.

As Paige embarks on the road to recovery, fans will wonder about her in-ring return. That question should be answered at Royal Rumble 2023, where she enters the Battle Royale as a surprise entrant and wins the match.

Imagine the scenes when the WWE Universe hears 'Stars in the Night' blare through the speakers for Entry No. 30. We guarantee you that everyone will lose their collective minds as Ms. Saraya takes a Paige (see what we did there?) from Edge's book and makes an unbelievable return.

In our dream scenario, she could do one better than what The Rated-R Superstar did in 2020 and win the match. The Anti-Diva will make the biggest statement upon her return if she inserts herself into world title contention right from the start.

#3. Ronda Rousey congratulates her and then lays her out

Rousey will be more than happy to spoil everything

Once Paige is done pointing to the WrestleMania sign and basking in the love of the WWE Universe, the Undisputed Women's Champion (might as well unify the two women's titles), Ronda Rousey, should make her way to the ring to join the celebrations. She can do the usual hugs and hand raises before destroying her.

Rousey attacking the returning superstar would instantly establish a clear face-heel dynamic for the WrestleMania showdown. If The Baddest Woman on the Planet delivers blows to her neck, the boos will reach triple digits in decibel numbers. However, such a situation guarantees a spectacular storyline.

#2. She delivers an emotional address and then challenges Rousey

Post-Royal Rumble win, fans will want to hear what Paige has to say. WWE should have her take center stage to deliver an emotional promo.

Paige is among the best talkers in WWE's women's division and can deliver any promo. This time, it should be a tear-jerker talking about her struggle to get back to wrestling before delivering an intense challenge to Ronda Rousey.

Rousey vs. Paige will be a fresh matchup and a contest in which the WWE Universe will be completely invested. The former MMA star should accept the challenge and declare that she will break The Anti-Diva at WrestleMania 39 and send her back to retirement.

#1. She defeats Rousey and becomes Undisputed Women's Champion

With the build we have pitched, WrestleMania 39 will have the biggest women's match since the winner-takes-all contest at WrestleMania 35. Ronda Rousey will put her Undisputed Women's Championship on the line against The Anti-Diva, and there is only one way this match should go.

After taking Rousey's best shots and surviving her armbar, Paige should put her away for good and win the title. It will be a moment on par with KofiMania or Daniel Bryan's 2014 win. In fact, we believe this match should main-event the show because no conclusion can be more memorable than The Anti-Diva taking it all in as confetti rains down.

