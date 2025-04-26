Female star to take a break from WWE and return as a babyface due to one major reason? Exploring the possibility

This week, the WWE Universe saw fallout from WrestleMania 41 on RAW and SmackDown. Triple H delivered some major surprises, marking the official start of the new season in the Stamford-based promotion. The latest episode of SmackDown saw a shocking title change. Following the loss, the star might take a break from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green defended the title against Zelina Vega on last night's SmackDown. Vega secured a clean win after hitting Code Red and pinning The Hot Mess.

With Green’s reign coming to an end at 132 days, fans are eager to know what’s next for the Canadian in WWE. In a shocking turn of events, The Hot Mess might take a break from the company and eventually return at the Money in the Bank PLE in June as a serious babyface and win the Women’s MITB Ladder Match and insert herself into the main-event picture.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

Former WWE writer praises Chelsea Green and calls her “the best thing” on SmackDown

In a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo labeled Chelsea Green as the ''best thing'' on Friday Night SmackDown.

Furthermore, he stated that The Hot Mess understood her character and was ''entertaining as hell,'' adding that one can't get tired of watching Chelsea on television.

“Every single show when Chelsea Green is in the rap, because, my God, she gets it, bro. I don't know when we talk about getting it; I don't know if there's anyone in the entire industry right now that gets it more than Chelsea Green, 1000%. She knows her character; she understands her character, and she's entertaining as hell. You want to see her; you never get tired of her. Bro, she's the best thing on the show every week,'' he said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Chelsea Green in the coming weeks.

