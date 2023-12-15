Female WWE duo to return on SmackDown after 175 days amid Charlotte Flair's absence? Analyzing the possibility

Charlotte Flair recently suffered an injury during a match against Asuka and is currently under evaluation. She is expected to be away from television for an indefinite period, as her injury status is obscure as of now.

However, a female duo could return to WWE after 175 days amid Flair's absence on Friday Night SmackDown. The superstars in question are Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, known as The Unholy Union. The duo was last seen on the main roster on the June 23 episode of SmackDown.

There's a very good possibility that Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn could return to the blue brand in the absence of Charlotte Flair. WWE has dropped creepy vignettes where the duo was seen addressing the state of the women's division. It could be a major tease of their potential return to the blue brand.

The Unholy Union could go after Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the Women's Tag Team Championships as they lost their titles to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, after which they were never seen on the blue brand. Moreover, their return could also revitalize the women's division on SmackDown.

Currently, there are no reports on the timeline of their return. However, it is expected that Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will soon make their comebacks on the main roster, as WWE has slowly started to sow the seeds of their potential return.

Will Charlotte Flair return to WWE before Royal Rumble 2024?

Royal Rumble is WWE's one of the biggest premium live events, and the company leaves no stone unturned in featuring top stars. Charlotte Flair is one of the prominent names in the WWE women's division.

With Flair currently injured, there has been a lot of uncertainty regarding her status for the January extravaganza. Her injury is not part of storyline as she actually hurt her knee after abruptly falling off the top rope during her match with Asuka.

There are currently no reports on whether The Queen will return to television ahead of the Royal Rumble next year. As per PW Insider, she is currently under evaluation and is not expected to return until her situation has been assessed medically.

Currently, WWE has cancelled all her scheduled appearances. Therefore, there's no word on whether Charlotte Flair could return to WWE television before the company's next premium live event takes place on January 27, 2024.

