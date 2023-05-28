Female WWE star must finally confront Roman Reigns as The Usos' cousin 

A female WWE Superstar must finally confront Roman Reigns following the attack by The Usos in the main event of Night of Champions.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was in action tonight, but he wasn't defending his title. The Tribal Chief teamed up with The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of the Premium Live Event.

The Usos attempted to interfere in the match but accidentally caught Solo Sikoa with a couple of Superkicks. Roman Reigns got in their faces, furious, before Jimmy Uso made a decision he could soon regret. Jimmy leveled Roman with two Superkicks as Jey Uso watched on in horror. Zayn and Owens then isolated Solo Sikoa in the ring, and Sami caught him with a Helluva Kick before securing the pinfall victory.

The tension within The Bloodline has now reached an all-time high. It is going to take a veteran who understands them to calm things down for the faction. Tamina Snuka is the cousin of The Usos and could be the last remaining hope for the group.

The 45-year-old has seen it all in the industry and could be the only person left that would be able to bring The Bloodline together to sort out their issues. She also could confront Roman Reigns about the way he has treated her cousins, and the discussion could help prevent The Bloodline from completely imploding following Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns' treatment of The Usos came back to haunt him at WWE Night of Champions

The Bloodline simply hasn't been the same since Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put an end to The Usos' historic reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

After the loss at WrestleMania, Reigns embarrassed Jimmy and Jey on a recent edition of WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief disrespected The Usos as a tag team and suggested that they were incapable of bringing the titles back to The Bloodline. Reigns stated that he would be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to bring the titles back to the group, but ultimately it blew up in his face at Night of Champions.

Reigns and Jimmy recently had a heated exchange backstage during the blue brand show, and the frustration carried over to the Premium Live Event. Jimmy Uso attacked Roman Reigns at Night of Champions and told Jey that he should have done it himself a long time ago.

Reigns forced Jimmy and Jey to join The Bloodline at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. He battled Jey in an 'I Quit' Hell in a Cell match and resorted to attacking Jimmy Uso during the match. Jey said "I quit" to spare his brother, but now will have to decide if he has Jimmy's back following the attack on The Tribal Chief at WWE Night of Champions.

Do you think Tamina Snuka should confront Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

