Female WWE star must return after 68+ days alongside Bray Wyatt as Alexa Bliss' replacement 

For the longest time, it seemed like Alexa Bliss would return to WWE alongside Bray Wyatt. The company even teased a reunion between the two during her last appearance. However, now fans know The Goddess isn't returning anytime soon.

Alexa Bliss recently announced that she is pregnant, with her child due in December. Congratulations are in order for the five-time Women's Champion and her husband, Ryan Cabrera. As a result, though, WWE's hints of a partnership with Wyatt and Uncle Howdy will come to nothing for now.

The two-time Universal Champion hasn't been seen on television for over three months but could be set to return soon. Once Bray Wyatt eventually comes back, he would need a woman to fill the void left by Alexa Bliss' potential inclusion. It is an opportunity to give an underutilized female star some spotlight—somebody like Xia Li.

The Chinese WWE Superstar was drafted to RAW but is yet to appear on the red brand. Li has also barely been used on SmackDown despite her promising in-ring skills and menacing look. She also has experience in darker storylines, having been a part of Mei Ying's arc in NXT.

This would make her an interesting choice to return alongside Wyatt as his fierce female ally, possibly with a name change to fit the potential storyline. Xia Li may not be the strongest on promos, but it's fine, as Bray Wyatt can do most of the talking for them.

Bray Wyatt's WWE run so far since returning in 2022

Despite making the perfect return at the end of Extreme Rules 2022, many have classed Bray Wyatt's run since then as a flop. He has wrestled one televised match - the Pitch Black Match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble. The feud may have been solid, but the payoff was disappointing.

Wyatt was then supposed to feud with Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 39, but The Beast Incarnate allegedly refused to face him. He would begin a storyline with Bobby Lashley for The Show of Shows but was gone from WWE television shortly afterward. It was reportedly due to a "physical issue."

While there hasn't been an update on his health recently, reports of Bray Wyatt being back in time for SummerSlam could provide some optimism for fans. Whenever he finally returns, he shouldn't come alone. WWE should give Xia Li a chance in such a storyline, as it is a free hit with the potential to be something huge.

