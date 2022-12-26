Female WWE star once took a massive shot at Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

While playing WWE 2K Battlegrounds on her official Facebook account, Ronda Rousey once took a shot at Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Lynch were involved in a heated rivalry on the road to WrestleMania 35 in 2019. It culminated with The Man controversially pinning Ronda in the main event of 'Mania to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles. Rousey has taken several shots at Lynch in interviews ever since.

Two years ago, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was playing WWE 2K Battlegrounds on her Facebook handle. Rousey refused to open Becky Lynch's box while playing the game and wasn't happy when she found out that Lynch's rating was the same as hers: 92.

Here's what she ended up saying on her stream:

"They gave Becky the same as me? She knows that's bulls**t. You know that's some bulls**t. I'm gonna leave Becky Lynch's box alone. I don't want no ginger box, nobody does. Except for maybe Seth Rollins, but you know... that's his thing."

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are reportedly set for a feud down the line

Ronda Rousey went on a hiatus following her WrestleMania 35 loss to Becky Lynch. Fans began clamoring for a singles match pitting the two women in the near future. It has been more than three years since then, and WWE is yet to book a match between Lynch and Rousey.

It all may change very soon, though. As per recent reports, WWE is planning to book a singles match between Becky and Ronda at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Earlier this year, Lynch spoke on ESPN's Courtside Club podcast and shared her honest thoughts on the SmackDown Women’s Champion:

"I think [Rousey] doesn't respect [the wrestling business] as much as she should. I mean, she's gone off on tangents disrespecting the sport that I've given my life to, that I love, that I obsess about. Both of us have come back from having a child, and one has come back better than ever, and one has not."

A singles match between Lynch and Ronda has been more than three years in the making. Fans of the two women wouldn't mind seeing them headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

