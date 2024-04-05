NXT Stand & Deliver will kick off the in-ring action for WrestleMania 40 weekend. The event has done so for the last several years as WWE has offered fans some of the best wrestling of the year during the big weekend.

This year's event will have the unenviable task of trying to set the stage for the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams' feud will main event the show despite not carrying a championship on the program.

With much to prove to fans, bookers, and themselves, which NXT stars will pull out all the stops to have memorable matches? Here are predictions for Stand & Deliver.

#7 A six-woman tag team grudge match

No one likes bullies except the bullies themselves. That's been the case between Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail. After Jayne saved Chase University, her dark side re-emerged. It caused her to turn on Thea Hail with help from Jazmyn Nyx, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame.

Fallon Henley has been the conscience of the women's division since her debut two years ago. She advised Hail and has backed her up since Jayne turned on her. Kelani Jordan has also had Hail's back, as James and Dame have bullied her on various occasions.

WrestleMania weekend will have some cathartic moments; this match should provide one.

Prediction - Fallon Henley, Thea Hail, and Kelani Jordan defeat Jacy Jayne, Izzi Dame, and Kiana James.

#6 Joe Gacy and Shawn Spears try to make each other uncomfortable

Who has the mental advantage between Shawn Spears and Joe Gacy?

One star returned to his original stomping grounds, while the other has found new life as an agent of chaos. Shawn Spears has tried to 'expose' the liars in NXT, while Gacy is content, causing havoc in whimsical and dangerous ways.

Spears got angry at Gacy for stealing his signature chair, but he got revenge with a sneak attack on the go-home episode. Gacy's match ended in a No Contest, but he limped to Ava to ask for Spears at Stand & Deliver.

Gacy can absorb a lot of punishment in the veins of Mick Foley. That, however, often led to many valiant defeats for The Hardcore Legend. The same is in the cards for Gacy.

Prediction - Shawn Spears beats Joe Gacy.

#5 Who's the dominant big man in NXT?

Oba Femi faces the biggest challengers to his mountain.

Oba Femi will defend the North American Championship against fellow big men Josh Briggs and Dijak. After a quick title win over Dragon Lee, Femi has downed all who have attempted to scale his mountain.

Briggs and Dijak have been circling a title feud for months. Each big man showed out during the most recent Iron Survivor Challenge. They one-upped each other with dueling moonsaults and chokeslams at Deadline in December.

Femi's win is still fresh, so a quick turnaround wouldn't align with his booking. Briggs and Dijak are more than worthy of a title in NXT, but this isn't the route to get it.

Prediction - Oba Femi pushes Dijak and Briggs off his mountain at Stand & Deliver.

#4 How long will the Wolfdogs hold the NXT Tag Team Championship?

Styles collide in the NXT Tag title match at Stand & Deliver.

Baron Corbin has saved his career by going back to NXT. While he was essentially acting as the same gatekeeper-type character but with new music, his pairing with Bron Breakker reinvigorated both stars.

Their comedic interactions have added new threads to their characters while showing each star's range. Axiom and Nathan Frazer earned the right to battle the Wolfdogs at Stand & Deliver.

The small duo has wowed in their matches and could beat Corbin and Breakker. They just won the titles on February 13, but Breakker is also a member of SmackDown. This match could go either way, but Frazer and Axiom are staying in NXT.

Prediction - Axiom and Nathan Frazer upset the Wolfdogs.

#3 The two top women in NXT square off at Stand & Deliver

After months of trying to earn a title shot the right way, Roxanne Perez snapped and forced the champ's hands. Perez will get a chance at this year's Stand & Deliver to regain the title she never lost via pinfall.

Valkyria's reign has been average, but it's more about the caliber of challengers and her limited ability in promos. The in-ring portion of her game is great, but her promo skills need a little work.

With this newfound heel turn, we might get a proper title run for The Prodigy. Whoever leaves without the title may be called to the main roster in the next WWE Draft.

Prediction - Roxanne Perez wins back the NXT Women's Championship.

#2 Tony D'Angelo tries to dethrone Ilja Dragunov

Can The Don slay The Mad Dragon for the NXT title?

As much as it's nice to see someone new in the title picture, Tony D'Angelo seems like a filler challenger at Stand & Deliver. He's proven he can hang with the top stars and is dedicated to the character.

The way he got his shot, however, seems like an excuse to let Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes settle their business at Stand & Deliver.

D'Angelo has a faction that can overpower Ilja Dragunov, but The Don of NXT won't be the man to take the title from The Mad Dragon.

Prediction - The reign of The Mad Dragon continues.

#1 Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will settle the score

A heated rivalry between former friends always sells tickets.

The ongoing feud between Williams and Hayes seems like it should have already had two matches. They could have each earned a win, leading to a rubber match with a massive stipulation in the main event at Stand & Deliver.

Hayes has already dabbled on the main roster and should join it after WrestleMania 40. Due to Williams' increasing popularity, he could also be main-roster bound.

Trick Williams needs to win more than Melo, so the former NXT Champion will put his friend over regardless of whether one or both join the main roster.

Prediction - Trick Williams earns an emotional victory over his former friend at Stand & Deliver.

