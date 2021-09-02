5 finishes to the Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor match for the Universal Championship on WWE SmackDown

Finn Balor is sick of people jumping the line and getting their shot at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. 'The Prince' appeared on SmackDown last week to challenge Reigns for a title match on August 3, 2021.

Balor could have had his match against Roman Reigns sooner if Baron Corbin didn’t attack him and John Cena didn’t steal his opportunity. Nonetheless, the former NXT Champion is now set to face 'The Tribal Chief' in a singles match on Friday night.

Roman Reigns is on a winning streak since turning heel last summer. He is playing the role of the despicable top heel on SmackDown extremely well, and it seems his championship reign will continue for a few more months.

However, Finn Balor recently had a tremendous run on WWE NXT. Hence, the company might trust him to take the title off Reigns and have his first full-fledged run with it.

The Usos and Paul Heyman will likely accompany 'The Head of the Table' to the match, and the numbers game could definitely work in the champion’s favor.

Let's take a look at the five ways the match between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor for the Universal Championship can conclude on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Joseph Fatu makes a surprise debut to help Roman Reigns retain his Universal Championship on WWE SmackDown

The new class of @WWEPC recruits features second-generation Superstars and standouts from football, gymnastics, and amateur wrestling. https://t.co/6ZuNh9rimS — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2021

WWE recently announced that a member from Roman Reigns’ extended family has joined the company. The Usos’ brother and Rikishi’s son, Joseph Fatu, was one of the new recruits who reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It is still very early for the young man to achieve the same level of success as his father, brothers, and cousins in WWE. But SmackDown might just give him a big push to make The Bloodline more dominant.

During the match between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, Joseph could come out to distract The Prince. This distraction would allow Reigns to nail Balor with a Spear and retain his title on SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief is already leading the top faction of SmackDown. Joseph’s inclusion to the fold can make things even better for all of them. Joseph will also get a headstart on the main roster without heading to WWE NXT first.

