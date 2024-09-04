  • home icon
Finn Balor to approach 26-year-old to join The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Sep 04, 2024 22:51 GMT
Finn Balor and The Judgment Day lost on RAW this week [Image credits: WWE.com]

If Finn Balor and The Judgment Day were not worried about Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, they now have a reason to be. The reason in question is Jey Uso. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey pledged his support to Rhea and Damian by teaming up with the latter in beating The Judgment Day.

This new addition to the rivalry between The Terror Twins and The Judgment Day will force the latter to make new moves. One such move could involve the faction's senior-most member, Finn Balor, approaching Bron Breakker with an invitation to join The Judgment Day.

For those unaware, Jey Uso is also in the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 contender tournament and is a massive favorite to face Breakker for his IC Title. Balor could take advantage of this issue and approach Breakker with an offer to join his faction.

The former Universal Champion could offer Breakker security and help when he defends the Intercontinental Championship if needed. By doing this, The Judgment Day will add one of WWE's strongest talents to its ranks, which will be extremely beneficial to the faction.

Ex-WWE employee believes Judgment Day member will end up controlling Finn Balor

When Finn Balor betrayed Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, Balor got what he wanted. Damian and Rhea were out of the faction, and The Prince formed the new Judgment Day alongside Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, JD McDonagh, and Carlito.

While Balor might think he has everything under control, an ex-WWE employee believes he's the one who will end up being controlled. During an episode of Behind The Turnbuckle's The Last Word, Tommy Carlucci opined that Liv Morgan will end up controlling Balor and The Judgment Day.

He said:

"I think as the storyline goes on, she's [Liv Morgan] gonna be controlling everything, even Finn. And Finn doesn't even know it that he's being controlled by Liv. That's how smart she is. I think they're really investing in her, and we all know there's an angle here with her and Dom and stuff like that. I don't think she's even smartened up Dom of what she has planned for The Judgment Day. That's what I'm thinking." [20:46-21:19]
youtube-cover

Until now, everything seems to be fine with the new Judgment Day. However, as time passes, it will be very interesting to see if the faction will hold up together and fight through adversity as a team.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
