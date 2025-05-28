Finn Balor to blame WWE star for his MITB qualifier loss and kick him out of Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility 

Finn Balor once again ended up on the losing side on WWE Monday Night RAW this week. The Prince was on his quest to win the Men's Money in the Bank qualifier match in a Triple-Threat encounter against Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins. However, a last-minute move by his Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, cost him the bout.

Ad

As Jey Uso was busy clashing against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed outside the ring, Dominik came out with a chair and slid it inside the ring for Balor to use against Rollins. However, the Architect made the most out of it by executing a Curb Stomp on Finn Balor on that steel chair. The Visionary didn't waste any time on scoring the pinfall afterwards.

That loss would certainly hit Balor hard as it was his chance to win the Money in the Bank briefcase on June 7 and get his shot for the WWE Championship. Now, he might even kick Dominik out of the Judgment Day after this massive error of judgment. The two haven't been on good terms for the past few months.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dominik's sense of mind seems to be away because giving a steel chair in front of the referee was by no means a logical move. Even if Balor had used it, the match would have ended in a disqualification. One wonders whether Dirty Dom wanted Balor to win or if it was one of his tactics to deprive his stablemate of another victory.

Finn Balor might leave Judgment Day on WWE RAW soon

Instead of removing Dom from the Judgment Day, Finn Balor can himself leave the heel group and turn face again. WrestleVotes recently suggested this, saying that the former WWE Universal Champion's time in the Judgment Day might be over.

Ad

While speaking on the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling Q&A, the insider claimed that Liv and Raquel are going to stay in the group, and it may be Balor who eventually exits the heel group.

"Don't think they're [Liv and Raquel] are gonna leave the group as is. I think both of them and Carlito and JD are gonna stay together. Finn maybe the odd man out so we'll see," he said. [From 29:57 onwards]

Ad

Balor was also injured after his triple-threat match on RAW. He uploaded snaps of his injury above the eye, and he posted an image of it after the match on his Instagram account. Since he has now lost his chance for the MITB match also, it remains to be seen what's next for The Prince in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More