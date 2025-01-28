Finn Balor to bring back former WWE champion after 304 days as JD McDonagh's replacement? Potential Judgment Day twist explored

Finn Balor could bring back a former RAW Tag Team Champion after 304 days on next week's edition of WWE's flagship show as JD McDonagh's replacement in The Judgment Day. Omos was last seen on WWE TV during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

McDonagh suffered multiple injuries on the red brand's show this week. He teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to take on The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship in the absence of Finn Balor. The duo had a great shot at snagging the title and bringing it back to their faction. Sadly, things took a different turn for them.

The 34-year-old pulled off a Springboard Moonsault on The War Raiders during the match. Unfortunately, he didn't land right and smacked his head against the announcer's table. Later, JD took to his X (FKA Twitter) account and revealed the nature of his injuries, adding that he would be out of action for a couple of months. In his absence, The Prince could add The Nigerian Giant to the heel stable.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently made a trip to Pro Wrestling Noah to sharpen his skills and ended up snagging a title. Omos has now given up the belt and has let fans know he’s heading back to the Stamford-based promotion.

The seven-foot-three-inch star may join the heel faction on RAW on Netflix. Since Damian Priest's departure, The Judgment Day has lacked that intimidating presence and Omos can easily take up that role. He could serve as the faction's bodyguard, stepping in whenever necessary. His sheer size would be enough to scare off opponents and keep the group safe.

Having someone as physically dominant as Omos could add a layer of intimidation and legitimacy to The Judgment Day, making the stable seem even more dangerous. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

The Judgment Day member gives an update on his injury

JD McDonagh had a tough time getting back up after the ringside medical team checked on him, but he managed to finish the rest of the match. The 34-year-old received a lot of compliments for finishing the match, but he reportedly collapsed as soon as he went backstage.

The RAW Superstar ended up in the hospital because of some neck and rib problems. After the scare, JD took to his X account to reveal that he had suffered a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung.

It will be interesting to see when The Judgment Day member returns to in-ring action.

