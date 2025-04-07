Finn Balor to debut new faction on WWE RAW and split from The Judgment Day? Possibility explored

Finn Balor has been at a crossroads for months amid tension with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day. The Prince has failed to become the faction's leader, and he will likely move on from The Judgment Day and make a fresh start.

This fresh start could happen as early as this Monday on RAW, where Dominik Mysterio takes on Penta. Last week, El Zero Miedo and the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker lost to The Judgment Day duo. This time, though, things could be different, with Balor turning face for the first time since June 2022 and costing "Dirty" Dom his match.

This would lead to The Prince leaving The Judgment Day and starting a new faction with two WWE newcomers, Penta and Rey Fenix. The former AEW International Champion made his SmackDown debut this past Friday but could move to RAW and reunite with his brother, aligning with Finn Balor.

If that happens, Balor could start a feud with Dominik Mysterio, who would take over The Judgment Day along with Liv Morgan, with Raquel Rodriguez and Carlito by their side. It will be interesting to see what JD McDonagh decides to do once he returns from his injury and whether he sides with his mentor or with "Dirty" Dom.

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio could get a title shot at WrestleMania 41 and challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

Dominik Mysterio wants to help Finn Balor become Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been feuding with Penta and Bron Breakker for the past couple of weeks. There is speculation that they will both get a title shot against the reigning Intercontinental Champion at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"Dirty" Dom recently spoke with Khel Now TV and disclosed that his goal was to help The Prince become champion.

"Oh, I have no business in that. Right now, the priority is to help Finn win the IC Title. I feel like I have to make up for it a little bit. We’ll see what happens," Dominik Mysterio said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

This week, RAW general manager Adam Pearce could give an update on what is next for the IC Title. Will Bron Breakker defend the gold in a multi-man match at The Grandest Stage of Them All? Only time will tell.

