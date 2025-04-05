WWE legend Lita reacts to viral Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio video

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been making the rounds online ahead of WWE WrestleMania. After a video of the on-screen couple went viral, Lita sent a wholesome message to them.

The Judgment Day stars recently took a trip to India after the March 31, 2025, episode of RAW in London, England. The duo traveled to Mumbai to promote WWE's move to Netflix in the country. On Instagram, Netflix India's page shared a behind-the-scenes video of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's ethnic photoshoot.

Daddy Dom wore a kurta set, and Morgan donned a saree in a setting straight out of a Bollywood rom-com movie. This drew attention from the wrestling world, including the 49-year-old female legend.

Dropping a comment on Netflix India's page on Instagram, Lita sent a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

"I want to watch this movie 🔥."

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio reveal if The Judgment Day needs a new member ahead of WWE WrestleMania

As of now, The Judgment Day faction is one member short because of JD McDonagh's absence. The Irish Ace sustained injuries during a tag team match on the Monday night show earlier this year.

The Latino Cheat suggested recruiting Penta to the faction. However, Finn Balor flat-out rejected the young Mysterio's idea. This led to tension between the two stars until they buried the hatchet and came to the same page on this week's RAW to defeat Penta and Bron Breakker.

During a recent interview with Khel Now, when asked if The Judgment Day needed new members, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio stated that the group is good as it is. The couple also mentioned that they just want to see JD McDonagh recover and return to WWE.

"I think we're good off of new members," Morgan said. "We just want JD back," Mysterio said. "Yeah, we just want JD back," Liv concluded.

It will be exciting to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day stable heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

