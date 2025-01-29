Finn Balor to hold Judgment Day member responsible for JD McDonagh’s injury; kick him out? Exploring the potential

On this week's episode of RAW, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio squared off against The War Raiders in a World Tag Team Championship match. However, not only were The Judgment Day members comprehensively humbled by The War Raiders, but the contest saw McDonagh suffer a brutal injury, as he crashed against the announce table.

The heel group's title match against The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) has evoked a response from Finn Balor. The Judgment Day star has been out of action since losing a Street Fight against Damian Priest on RAW. However, the first-ever Universal Champion is still keeping a close eye on the developments on the red brand.

Balor seems to be incensed with Dirty Dom because of the scathing injury JD McDonagh suffered. He called out Dom on social media after the match with a simple three-letter message saying "DOM." It could be that Balor was also angered at the fact that Mysterio took his tag team title opportunity when he teamed up with McDonagh.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

This led many fans to believe that the former WWE Universal Champion was furious with Dirty Dom and he might soon throw him out.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dominik also hasn't been in the good books of Finn Balor of late. The two have had their differences over the past few months with Balor trying to exert himself as the leader of the group. He wasn't happy with Dirty Dom's eagerness to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther.

Dominik too had been cold towards The Prince and even ridiculed him for not being able to get close to the World Heavyweight Title like he did. Even though the two didn't get into any physical brawl, it was assumed that either of them might walk out of the Judgment Day.

However, it now seems that Dominik Mysterio's days in the stable are numbered. It's also because his on-screen love interest Liv Morgan has also started distancing herself from him after what he did following her Women's World Championship loss to Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor might do the needful by returning weeks before WrestleMania 41 and removing Dom from the group.

JD McDonagh will be away from WWE for some months

JD McDonagh collapsed on his way back to the locker room. Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer informed that the 34-year-old superstar was taken to the hospital after the match and he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The Irish superstar confirmed the same on social media. He thanked those who were concerned for him and stated that he would be out of action for two months.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit."

Check out the message here.

Finn Balor in that case could soon return to fill the void, remove Dominik, and recruit some new members in the stable. It remains to be seen when Finn Balor will mark his return to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback