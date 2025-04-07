Finn Balor may have dropped hints that a Dominik Mysterio betrayal will soon take place

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio haven't been on the best terms for a while now on WWE RAW. Although The Judgment Day duo had good moments these past few weeks, the tension and possible betrayal are still not lost for both men.

The tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor has been brewing for months. At first, it was a subtle backstage interaction, but things increased when The Prince got involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture with Dom, who cost him from winning the title from Bron Breakker. Although they have had good moments, they had more instances where they were at odds with each other. Interestingly, the possible betrayal might happen soon.

Finn Balor didn't celebrate a special day for Dominik Mysterio

Although Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated heels in WWE, he still received some love from the wrestling world for his birthday on April 5. The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and JD McDonagh already greeted Dirty Dom on X/Twitter. Interestingly, Finn didn't wish the former NXT North American Champion despite claiming he and Dom are brothers.

Although a small thing, Dominik might not view this as one. They have been together longer on The Judgment Day, and The Prince has greeted his members in the past few years.

Finn Balor didn't have the best nickname for Dominik Mysterio recently

As mentioned above, Dominik has been getting himself involved in Finn's Intercontinental Championship quest. At first, he cost his member the title, and recently, he tried to recruit Penta into the group. Unsurprisingly, The Prince didn't like his actions.

After Mysterio tried to recruit Penta, who is also in pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship, Balor called Dom a snake. This continued on social media as Dominik cost Balor his Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker. Although the issue is seemingly done, it's a comment one won't just say on a whim or will be forgotten easily.

Finn Balor has been dismissive of Dominik Mysterio's efforts

The tension between Finn and Dominik recently surrounds the Intercontinental Championship held by Bron Breakker. Still, Balor wouldn't have to worry about all of this if Mysterio didn't get him that title opportunity in the first place. However, The Prince hasn't truly acknowledged this effort from the former North American Champion.

Balor's dismissive and hot-and-cold attitude to Dominik might prolong until the post-WrestleMania season. After The Show of Shows, Finn might see that he no longer has a use for Mysterio and would no longer need his assistance, betraying him in the process.

