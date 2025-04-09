Finn Balor to recruit Becky Lynch and former WWE champions after leaving The Judgment Day? Analyzing the possibility 

Finn Balor's relationship with The Judgment Day has been on the rocks lately on WWE RAW. However, if his time with the group does end up coming to a close soon, he already has several familiar faces he can team up with.
Finn Balor's tension with The Judgment Day has become more noticeable these past few weeks. The most noted is Dominik Mysterio, but it's looking like Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito are also straying away from him. With this in mind, The Prince can notice his groupmates possibly forming a plan against him. However, he can one-up them by teaming up with his friends in the company like Becky Lynch, Sheamus, and JD McDonagh.
JD is possibly the only star in The Judgment Day loyal to Finn. As many may remember, Balor advocated for McDonagh to join the group in 2023 and even won the World Tag Team Championship with The Prince. At the moment, he is sidelined with an injury, but once he returns he can choose to side with his mentor.
On the other hand, Finn and Becky also have a close relationship. They met each other before they joined WWE. Although Lynch is not on television right now, it's been known that she re-signed, but there are just no reported plans for her at the moment. Aside from her friendship with Finn, The Man's conflict with Liv Morgan can also play a role in alliancing with Balor.
As for Sheamus, his status is currently unknown. Despite no reports of the former champion being injured and wrestling a couple of matches during WWE's Europe Tour, he remains absent on television. From the looks of it, the company may also have nothing for him creatively, but forming an alliance with Finn Balor can change that.
Will Finn Balor be present for WWE WrestleMania 41?
Although there is tension in The Judgment Day, the majority of the group members are scheduled for the upcoming WrestleMania 41 show.
The Prince and Dominik Mysterio's relationship will be tested as they share the ring at The Show of Shows. However, they won't be partners this time around, but opponents as they compete in a four-way match along with Penta and Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.
Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship. Their opponents will be determined this week on SmackDown in a Women's Tag Team Gauntlet match.
It remains to be seen what will happen next with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day's relationship.