Finn Balor to replace Dominik Mysterio with former WWE Champion after Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

At WWE’s upcoming Premium Live Event, Night of Champions, Dominik Mysterio will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. There has been brewing tension in The Judgment Day since Mysterio won the title at WrestleMania 41, especially with their leader, Finn Balor. The PLE, being held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, might see the title change hands on June 28, 2025. This has led fans to speculate that the foreshadowed implosion of the stable could occur after the show.

AJ Styles has been after the Intercontinental Championship for some time now. Even when Bron Breakker held the title, he made his intentions clear that he was coming for it. Furthermore, Balor and Mr. TNA have faced off numerous times, dropping hints that there could be something beneath the surface. Fans have predicted Balor could outdo Mysterio after he loses the title at Night of Champions and introduce Styles as their new member.

WWE has hinted that Balor, JD McDonagh, and Roxanne Perez have an understanding in the team. But Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez are their own thing. With Morgan out due to her injury, this could be the perfect time for Balor to get some revenge for Dirty Dom pinning him for the title at Mania. The Demon and Styles share a history as both have been leaders of Bullet Club. This could also lead to Dominik Mysterio's babyface turn since he’s been getting over with the crowd following his title win. Right now, though, these are just speculations.

WWE has put Dominik Mysterio over Finn Balor

Something that many fans have complained about is the lackluster booking Judgment Day has had. While Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez have titles and do win most of their matches, the other members have been left hanging. While they develop Perez’s storyline as the latest group member, it is clear that WWE has no plans for Balor and McDonagh.

The two are staples of WWE RAW but rarely win a solo match. This year, Balor experienced more losses than Mysterio. The company has seen the potential in the young star and has high hopes. Meanwhile, fans have been wanting the company to give the Demon Balor one last run with a title. Getting Styles to join the Judgment Day could see their leader betray him and win the title in the future.

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More