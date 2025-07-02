  • home icon
Finn Balor to reunite with his ex-girlfriend & add her to The Judgment Day for one reason? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Jul 02, 2025 02:20 GMT
Finn Balor is the new World Tag Team Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; star Instagram]
Finn Balor is the new World Tag Team Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com & star Instagram]

Finn Balor is the new WWE World Tag Team Champion on Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member defeated The New Day in a title bout with JD McDonagh as his partner. Now, all the present members of the villainous faction have a title around their waist, including the newly introduced Roxanne Perez.

This raises the chances of Finn Balor reuniting with his ex-girlfriend, Becky Lynch, and adding her to The Judgment Day. The rationale behind this could be due to the Man being your Women's IC Champion. For those who might not know, Becky and Finn are not only fellow WWE mates but also had a real-life relationship in the past.

The former Women's World Champion once disclosed how she was left devastated after breaking up with the Prince. However, the situation is now completely different, as both stars are married to their respective partners in real life and are leading happy lives. Still, they share a great bond of friendship.

Considering the history between Balor and Lynch, Triple H may not hesitate to explore the idea of Becky Lynch joining the Judgment Day. This would be especially fitting since The Man is a heel right now, as well as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

As previously mentioned, all members of the RAW faction now have a championship around their waist. This is after Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan and became the Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez.

So, to strengthen the faction more, Becky could be added as she holds the mid-card title of the women's division. Dominik Mysterio already has the men's IC title, and if they add Lynch, the Judgment Day will have its counterpart from the women's division, too. While this entire scenario is speculative, it still holds considerable chances to unfold.

Finn Balor disclosed his new nickname after winning on WWE RAW

Following his capture of the World Tag Team titles, Finn Balor shared his reaction on his official Twitter (X) account. The former Universal Champion posted a picture of himself holding the title and making a 'W' sign with his right hand.

In the caption, Balor marked himself as 'Winn Bálor' instead of Finn Balor. Here, the Judgment Day member wants to signify how he keeps winning in the Stamford-based promotion.

The WWE Universe is also happy with Finn gaining a major victory on Monday Night RAW. Now, Triple H must book this tag title reign at least as well as—or, hopefully, better than—The New Day's.

bell-icon Manage notifications