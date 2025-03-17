Finn Balor's replacement in The Judgment Day to cost him his title match on WWE RAW? Potential twist explored

Finn Balor has been in a tumultuous relationship with The Judgment Day for the past few weeks. While Dominik Mysterio has been trying to add a new member to the faction, The Prince has been against this idea. It appears that Mysterio's patience has reached a boiling point and this could lead to a shocking twist on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Well, Finn Balor is set to compete against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship tonight. It was Dirty Dom who got this match approved for his stablemate to show his friendship and solidarity. This will be a huge opportunity for the former Universal Champion to regain his momentum. However, The Judgment Day's potential new member might not let that happen.

Just when Balor would be on the verge of winning the match, a mysterious superstar could emerge from the shadows. He could attack the veteran star in the middle of the match, causing the bout to end in a disqualification. The superstar could later be revealed as Malakai Black. The former AEW star could unleash a brutal attack on The Prince in the middle of the ring.

In a stunning twist, Dominik Mysterio could simply watch the entire scene unfold while standing at ringside. He could then step inside the ring with a malignant smile on his face, revealing Black as the new member of The Judgment Day. Mysterio's potential actions could suggest that it was his plan all along to kick Finn Balor out of the faction.

Malakai Black's AEW contract recently expired and he is rumored to be heading back to WWE. It remains to be seen how things shape up tonight on RAW.

Finn Balor to undergo a character change upon leaving The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day has been Finn Balor's home for the past few years. However, things have not been going well for The Prince lately. Instead of benefiting from the faction's presence, he appears to be getting pulled back. Moreover, internal conflicts have become very common between him and his stablemates.

There are chances that it could soon pave the way for Balor's exit from the faction. The former Universal Champion could turn babyface after potentially leaving The Judgment Day on RAW. The WWE Universe has long been clamoring for a change in character for Balor.

Finn Balor could embark on his singles run after walking out of the faction and focus on carving his path to the top of the men's division. Moreover, a character change will revitalize his career and open up new possibilities for him.

WWE has been teasing a split between Balor and The Judgment Day for quite some time now. It will be interesting to see when Triple H decides to pull the trigger.

