First 5 WWE Superstars who pinned Roman Reigns: Where are they now?

As one of the most successful WWE Superstars of the last decade, Roman Reigns does not lose to just anybody. The former Shield member has been defeated in plenty of matches during his eight years on the main roster, but it is still somewhat surprising whenever he is booked to lose via pinfall.

Between his February 2019 return and March 2020 leave of absence, Roman Reigns suffered pinfall losses against only three opponents – Shane McMahon, Erick Rowan and King Corbin – in his 46 matches on WWE television.

Dating back to the early days of Roman Reigns’ time on the main roster, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins usually lost matches for The Shield, with The Big Dog hardly ever being pinned.

As the years went on, the pinfall defeats obviously started to rack up for Roman Reigns, but what happened to the people who initially earned big wins over WWE’s next top Superstar?

In this article, let’s take a look back at the first five Superstars who pinned Roman Reigns to find out how their careers panned out.

#5 Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins lost their first match together as a trio against Daniel Bryan, Kane and Randy Orton on a June 2013 episode of SmackDown.

Advertisement

On that occasion, Rollins lost the match for his team by tapping out to Bryan, and it took another three months before Roman Reigns suffered a pinfall defeat in a televised match.

In September 2013, nine months after The Shield’s in-ring debut, Roman Reigns was pinned by Jey Uso in an 11-on-3 elimination handicap match on RAW.

Jey Uso in 2020

Along with his twin Jimmy, Jey Uso has featured prominently in tag team storylines in WWE over the last seven years.

Back then, The Usos were still trying to establish themselves as a legitimate threat to the tag division on RAW and SmackDown, and they had never held the Tag Team titles when Jey Uso picked up that pinfall victory over Roman Reigns.

Although Jimmy Uso is currently sidelined with a knee injury, Jey Uso recently appeared on SmackDown as the host of the much-criticized Karaoke Showdown segment.

Once The Usos and Roman Reigns are back on television, it would not be at all surprising if they began working as on-screen allies once again.