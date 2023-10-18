First singles title win, new Judgment Day member? - 4 possible directions for Jey Uso after losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on RAW

The Season Premiere of Monday Night RAW may have been a great show, but it left two popular superstars devastated. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, referred to by many as the Main Event Nightmares, went into the show as the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Sadly, they did not walk away with their precious titles in hand.

Instead, Jey and Cody lost their coveted belts to Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day stars were the very ones whom Rhodes and Uso initially defeated to win the gold at Fastlane, but thanks to interference from Jimmy Uso, their reign ended almost as soon as it began.

As shocking as their title reign ending may be to most, it does not necessarily have to spell the end for either superstar. Titles come and go, but losing a coveted belt does not have to mean Jey and Cody fall into a slump. Jey Uso, in particular, has built a lot of momentum this year despite some notable losses.

With the title loss now behind him, what is next for Main Event Jey Uso? This article will look at a handful of directions the former Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champion's career may take moving forward.

Below are four possible directions for Jey Uso after losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on RAW.

#4. He could have a full feud with Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of the top stars on WWE Monday Night RAW. He is constantly in multiple segments throughout the show. This is oftentimes in addition to having a match of some kind.

Since returning to the red brand, the subject of most of his chatter has been Jey Uso. McIntyre hates Jey courtesy of the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion often helping Roman Reigns stand tall against The Scottish Warrior.

Now that Jey is potentially moving on from the tag team scene, he and Drew could have a proper feud. This could even be a title feud, depending on the results of McIntyre's match with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

#3. Jey Uso could team up with Sami Zayn

Expand Tweet

While there is a strong chance that Jey Uso's team with Cody Rhodes is over with for the time being, that does not mean he has to leave the tag team scene altogether. Instead, the multi-time Tag Team Champion could unite with somebody else in WWE.

The most obvious choice for Main Event Jey Uso to team up with on WWE RAW is Sami Zayn. The two are close, with Sami being one of the very few stars who have had Jey's back through thick and thin. There is clear loyalty there.

Additionally, Sami, unfortunately, finds himself without a tag team partner. Kevin Owens was recently traded to SmackDown. While Jey is arguably the reason for that move, Sami and the popular Uso could put any tension behind them to chase tag team gold.

#2. He could finally try to join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is at the top of the mountain in WWE at the moment. The group, especially Rhea Ripley, makes that claim on a near-weekly basis, but it is proving difficult to challenge them on it. All four members of the stable currently hold gold.

The group was looking to expand recently, too. The stable recruited Jey Uso in the hopes of growing their ranks. While Main Event Jey Uso seemingly considered joining Rhea Ripley and the gang, he ultimately opted against doing so.

Before he rejected them, it was noted that the invitation was permanent. Jey may decide to take the "if you can't beat them, join them" approach. He cannot seem to keep the devilish faction down, so perhaps joining their ranks is his best shot at success.

#1. Jey Uso could challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day has a lot of gold in WWE, but they certainly do not have every title. One particular belt that is available on Monday Night RAW has been in somebody else's grasp for well over a year.

Gunther is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. Not only that, but he has the distinct honor of being the longest-reigning champion in the title's illustrious history. He most recently defeated Bronson Reed in a fantastic match to retain his championship.

Jey Uso is yet to hold a singles championship in World Wrestling Entertainment. While it would be difficult, Jey managing to defeat the seemingly unbeatable Ring General could be the perfect way to rebound from losing the Tag Team Titles. Can he outmatch Gunther?

What do you think would be the most optimum choice for Jey Uso after losing the Tag Team Titles? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches