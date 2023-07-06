First-time-ever dream match with Jimmy and Jey Uso has happened before; you will never get to see it!

Jimmy and Jey Uso are one of the most dominating tag teams in the pro wrestling industry today. They’ve broken various records during their WWE careers, and they are also the longest-reining Tag Team Champions in the history of WWE.

On the other hand, The Young Bucks is another tag team in the industry who have cemented themselves as one of the best. They’ve worked in various promotions such as Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling. However, wrestling fans want to see them in WWE at least once to take on Jimmy and Jey Uso.

While Titanland hasn’t booked this match on TV, it’s false to claim that The Usos never took on The Young Bucks. It so happened that almost 13 years ago, William Regal and WWE had some extra talent that they would take to every show. Among the extras were The Young Bucks. The Gentleman Villian instantly took a liking to the Jackson brothers. He put them against The Usos in a tag team match, and it was incredible.

“There was a group of extra talent that was brought to every show. Part of that was The Young Bucks. I liked them straight away. We had a great few days together. I talked to them a lot. They had some incredible matches in the afternoon. In fact, I put them on with The Usos to have a tag match and the two teams tore the place down. So that’s probably something that the fans would love to see. I saw it in the afternoon. I was raving about them.”

Even after the stellar performance, WWE didn’t sign The Young Bucks because of an age issue, where the company wasn’t keen on signing anyone below the required age to rent a car.

Furthermore, Matt and Nick Jackson had made up their mind to work with ROH and did not show enough enthusiasm about WWE for anyone to reconsider the decision.

Jey Usos’ dream match isn’t a tag team match

Jimmy and Jey Uso have given the WWE Universe quite a few memorable moments and matches. The most recent was Jey Uso pinning Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, breaking The Tribal Chief’s unpinned streak of over three years.

Interestingly, The Usos do not have a dream match where they’re on the same side. As per both superstars, their dream match is to face each other in a singles contest at WrestleMania.

Undoubtedly, it’ll be a thriller to witness, but WWE has to come up with the perfect story to have one brother turn on another. However, their dream match won’t be the first time they take on a sibling.

The Usos faced off against Roman Reigns and their younger brother Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2023. During that match, both Jimmy and Jey Uso took turns to superkick their little brother.

