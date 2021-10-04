5 best AJ lee matches in WWE

There's no doubt we all miss AJ Lee performing in a WWE ring. She was a driving force behind the women's revolution before the company recognized the movement. The WWE Universe adored her and her psychotic gimmick.

AJ Lee joined WWE in 2009 and was called up to the main roster in 2011 after spending time in developmental. The three-time Divas Champion created many memorable moments before leaving in 2015.

That being said, let's take a look at five of AJ Lee's best matches in WWE.

#5 AJ Lee defeated Kaitlyn at Payback 2013 to win the Divas Championship

After two years on the main roster, AJ Lee finally got to compete for the Divas Championship. On the April 22nd edition of RAW in 2013, AJ won a battle royal to become the new number one contender.

AJ came up with a cunning plan to manipulate then-Divas Champion Kaitlyn. Big E was Lee's associate at the time, along with Dolph Ziggler. Kaitlyn had received gifts from a secret admirer for a few weeks, which turned out to be the AJ playing mind games with her.

The act brought Kaitlyn to tears and affected her emotionally just six days away from the championship match at the Payback pay-per-view. As you can imagine, the match itself started with a bang, as a furious Kaitlyn immediately set her sights on taking down the challenger.

The storyline added an emotional layer that made the WWE Universe invested in every move. It was a hard-hitting match that saw AJ Lee defeat the champion.

Towards the end of the match, Kaitlyn ripped AJ's belt from her shorts. However, Lee struck Kaitlyn with the belt while the referee was distracted. Lee made Kaitlyn with the Black Widow.

The win started a well-recognized 296-day reign for AJ Lee. She will go down as one of the best Divas Champions of all time. This match with Kaitlyn will also go down as some of her best work.

Edited by Angana Roy