5 best Edge matches since his WWE return

Edge has been on top of his game following his WWE return at Royal Rumble 2020. The Rated-R Superstar has been a part of mind-blowing angles ever since.

The former WWE Champion got involved in top-notch promos and excellent matches. 2021 was a great year for The Ultimate Opportunist as he won the Men's Rumble Match. His feud with Seth Rollins was the talk of the town last year.

Edge is currently involved in a hugely anticipated WrestleMania bout this year against AJ Styles. In fact, the beloved star turned heel in the process.

Let's look at the five best Edge matches since his return ahead of The Master Manipulator's WrestleMania match against The Phenomenal One:

#5. Edge vs. Randy Orton – WrestleMania 36

Edge returned to WWE after being forced to retire following a series of neck injuries. Many moments have been created since his return. One such moment transpired during the Rated-RKO reunion match. Randy Orton and Edge were one of the hottest tag teams during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

On RAW after Royal Rumble 2020, Orton betrayed Edge, crashing the dreams of them reuniting. The incident set up their feud at The Showcase of the Immortals.

WWE later made the bout into a Last Man Standing match. Despite being a slow-paced contest, it turned out great due to the compelling storytelling. The Rated-R Superstar won after hitting The Viper in the head.

#4. Edge vs. Seth Rollins – SummerSlam 2021

Edge vs. Seth Rollins was a big highlight of 2021 for the pro wrestling industry. Their contest evinced fans why it was a dream match.

The Visionary took no time to get into The Master Manipulator's head. The mind game started on Edge's side when he entered the ring using the devious Brood theme.

The Ultimate Opportunist won this epic grudge match by making The Architect tap out. The bout was the first of their trilogy of matches.

#3. Edge vs. Roman Reigns – Money in the Bank 2021

Edge vs. Roman Reigns in the main event of the 2021 Money in the Bank.

Roman Reigns and Edge battled in the main event of Money in the Back 2021.

During an episode of SmackDown, Edge returned to TV after two months of absence to confront Reigns. It was his first appearance after losing to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 37.

The two superstars put on a classic, where the former world champion again failed to prevail over the current Universal Champion. After the match, John Cena returned to WWE, facing off with Roman Reigns.

#2. Edge vs. Seth Rollins – Crown Jewel 2021

Edge defeated Seth Rollins in their first match.

The third match between Seth Rollins and Edge was at Crown Jewel 2021. It took place inside a Hell in a Cell.

Their first bout was at SummerSlam and the second on an episode of SmackDown, where Rollins injured the 48-year old star.

It was a fiercely violent bout where chains and chairs got used. The Rated-R Superstar won the match after hard-hitting action. He also won the trilogy 2-1.

#1. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns – WrestleMania 37

Edge vs. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37.

One year after returning to the squared circle, Edge won the 2021 Rumble Match. After challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal title, the match got announced for WrestleMania 37 main event: Reigns vs. Edge.

Interestingly, Daniel Bryan overcame several hurdles to insert himself into the matchup, turning it into a Triple Threat Match. Edge tried his best to stop Bryan but failed. The match itself became one of the best WrestleMania main events in years.

