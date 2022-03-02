5 dream matches for Finn Balor after his WWE United States Championship win

Finn Balor won the United States Championship this past Monday on RAW. He knocked off Damian Priest in convincing fashion to begin his first reign with the title.

With Balor as the champion, he now has a target on his back. Having the title around his waist opens up multiple possibilities for his next step in WWE. This includes a slew of dream opponents for him to face.

The Prince is known to be a top notch wrestler and storyteller in the ring. His reputation alone would elevate the matches he contests. The excitement would reach stratospheric levels if he gets some opposition at his level.

Here are five dream matches for Finn Balor after his recent United States Championship win.

#5 On our list of dream matches for Finn Balor after his US Title win: Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor could tear the house down

Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor have never met in singles competition. The closest they came was in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match on RAW last year.

It would therefore be an entertaining affair if the two locked horns in singles competition. With the United States Championship at stake, the Irishman and the Luchador could contest a classic.

#4 Balor duels with another NXT alumnus

With Tommaso Ciampa making the jump to RAW recently, the show has another star on its hands. He is currently teaming up with Finn Balor in a feud with The Dirty Dawgs, but the alliance will have to end when the job is done.

When that happens, Ciampa could set his sights on Balor’s United States Title. Given the history between the two stars, it will be a fresh match on the main roster and a huge test for the new champion.

#3 Balor has another dance with AJ Styles

AJ Styles came within a whisker of beating The Demon King

The first and only time AJ Styles and Finn Balor did battle in a WWE ring was an unplanned match that was confirmed at the last minute. Even without a proper build or storyline, the two arguably contested the match of the year.

Fans have been waiting for the two wrestlers’ paths to cross again. That could very well be the case after WrestleMania, when Balor’s next opponent could be revealed as The Phenomenal One. Just the thought of it is simply, "Too Sweet".

Styles will be hungry to avenge his loss to the Demon King. He could also get one over on his opponent and take his title while he is at it.

#2 Randy Orton coils up to the Demon

Another dream match that fans haven’t had the pleasure of seeing is Finn Balor versus Randy Orton. The 14-time world champion has met his Irish counterpart in multi-man matches, but never one-on-one.

That minor issue could be addressed when WWE have Orton take on Balor. The Viper’s methodical offense would perfectly complement his opponent’s high-flying approach and offer up a nail-biting match. It would only be a matter of time before the first-ever Universal Champion receives the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment.

#1 Balor battles a WWE Hall of Famer

Edge is an absolute dream match waiting to happen

The only time Finn Balor has wrestled Edge one-on-one is in WWE video games. At one point, it was just a pipe dream for fans. Now, however, they are both on the same brand after the latter’s triumphant return to WWE.

Setting Balor and Edge up for a match would be a perfect gift for fans. Two experts of the mat game going to war would have the crowd and those watching at home roaring.

The Ultimate Opportunist will look to make an example out of his younger opponent and take his title in the process. Meanwhile, victory for the champion would be a significant feather in his already-illustrious cap.

