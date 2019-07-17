5 Things that prove Brock Lesnar's Universal title reign will be better this time

Brock Lesnar is your new Universal Champion!

(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own and do not reflect Sportskeeda's views on the same.)

Much of the WWE Universe isn't very happy with the company after Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money In the Bank contract at Extreme Rules and regained the Universal Championship. And, boy, are they are letting them know about it. With that being said, however, fans seem to fail to realize that the company is in a New Era and that things may be different for once.

Think about it like this: Why would WWE go back to Brock Lesnar as champion if they didn't have something planned? In all honesty, WWE has promised change for a while now and it's unlikely that they would go back on their word after making a promise like that

To that point, here are five reasons why Brock Lesnar's title reign will be different this time around. As always, let us know your thoughts on The Beast Incarnate's title victory in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will ultimately be the one to dethrone Lesnar this time around.

#5. Booking options

WWE could use Bobby Lashley as a threat to Brock Lesnar's title reign

It was determined on Raw this week that Seth Rollins would be taking on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. But, what happens if Rollins comes up short?

Furthermore, what if Rollins is cast out of the title picture entirely for a while? Who could take his place and be a fitting opponent for a monster like Lesnar?

Although WWE didn't have a lot of options for this situation in the past, that has seemingly changed. Now, Lesnar is willing to take on all comers, and with stars like Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt all on Raw, that leaves the red brand with some pretty attractive dream matches down the road.

From Baron Corbin to Bobby Lashley, all the way down to Drew McIntyre, WWE has a lot of first-time champs that they could establish here and that would be a big deal. Maybe, they could even have Samoa Joe avenge his earlier loss to Brock Lesnar and be put over as the biggest heel in the company.

