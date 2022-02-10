5 Superstars who are surprisingly not in the WWE Hall of Fame 

The Hall of Fame ceremony is one of the most prestigious nights on the WWE calendar. The ceremony celebrates superstars and personalities who have contributed to the company over the years. It even honors those outside of the company who have made an impact in the world of pro-wrestling.

The first-ever induction took place in 1993, but there was no ceremony. A video package was played on RAW on March 22, 1993 to confirm Andre The Giant's entry into the inaugural class. He was the only superstar inducted that year.

The following year, an induction ceremony took place at the Omni Inner Harbor International Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland. It took place during King of the Ring weekend, whereas nowadays it takes place during WrestleMania weekend. Names such as Buddy Rogers, Chief Jay Strongbow and Gorilla Monsoon were all honored.

After the 1996 Hall of Fame ceremony, there was no event until 2004. The ceremony was reprised to coincide with WWE's celebrations for WrestleMania 20 taking place in New York City.

Since 2004, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony has taken place every year apart from 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The company was forced to cancel the event and decided to induct the 2020 class along with the 2021 class the following year, however, no fans would be in attendance.

Vince McMahon's promotion has confirmed the Hall of Fame will return with fans attending in April 2022. It has been reported that a special event will take place following SmackDown on Friday, April 1, from 10:30 to Midnight EST.

Whilst no inductees have been announced just yet, fans are already guessing who's year it may be. There are currently a number of top stars who have yet to receive a Hall of Fame induction.

That being said, let's take a look at five superstars who are surprisingly not in the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5 Sable has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

During WWE's Attitude Era, there was one female superstar who stood head and shoulders above the rest: Sable. Not only did she have the sex appeal for the company's adult orientated content, but she could also get it done when competing in the ring.

Sable won the Women's Championship when she defeated Jacqueline at the 1998 Survivor Series event and held onto the title for 175 days. The Jacksonville-born star rose to prominence during a period in which women's wrestling wasn't a focal point of programming.

The star brought mainstream attention to Vince McMahon's company when she appeared in Playboy magazine, with the April 1999 edition being one of the highest-selling of all-time.

It is clear that she had a huge impact on the company. Sable is married to Brock Lesnar, so an induction may be possible in the future if terms can be agreed.

